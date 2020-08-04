Mike’s Tuesday Evening Forecast: August 4, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tropical Storm Isaias is racing through the northeastern United States Tuesday afternoon, with damaging winds and heavy rain, along with a few tornadoes. It will weaken Tuesday night as it moves into Canada.

Locally, it’s the heat and humidity again, with mid-90s Tuesday afternoon, but also a few pop-up showers and thunderstorms. A few are still possible Tuesday evening, then mostly clear overnight, with lows in the mid-70s.

Wednesday will see a similar pattern, then a slow increase in rain chances the rest of the week, with 50%-60% chances by the weekend and into early next week (in other words, normal August weather).

Highs will be in the low-to-mid-90s and lows in the mid-70s.

