Advertisement

Daughter of Florida correctional officer reacts to parents’ COVID-19 deaths

Tiffany Davis knew that one day she would lose her parents. Never, though, did she imagine losing both on the same day. Never did she imagine they would die from coronavirus.
Lauri Rogers (L), and her husband, Wayne, in family submitted photo.
Lauri Rogers (L), and her husband, Wayne, in family submitted photo.(Family submitted)
Published: Aug. 2, 2020 at 6:55 PM EDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Tiffany Davis knew that one day she would lose her parents. Never, though, did she imagine losing both on the same day. Never did she imagine they would die from coronavirus.

Last Thursday at 4:20 pm the unthinkable happened. Her mother, Lauri Rogers, passed. A nurse, Tiffany was allowed at her bedside. Afterwards, she moved to the hospital room next door and, exactly one hour after Lauri died, Wayne Rogers took his last breath. He was 65, Lauri 61.

Ms. Davis gently sobbed, remembering her parents as hard working country folks---as honest as the day is long. A couple that enjoyed time together, especially when motorcycle riding.

“My dad worked for 25 years at a (Florida) prison and also had a lawn care business. He worked hard but never got to enjoy retirement,” Ms. Davis told WTVY.

It seems logical that Mr. Rogers contracted coronavirus during a breakout at Jackson Correctional Institution, then transmitted the disease to his wife. The couple became sick and sought medical treatment. Davis said they were given cough syrup and sent home to quarantine.

By mid-July, the Rogers, who lived in rural Houston County, had been hospitalized in Dothan. They struggled to breathe and had to be intubated. With her medical background, Tiffany knew what would happen.

She wonders if her parents' lives would have been spared had more people taken the virus more seriously, more sooner.

What Tiffany said she does know is more will live if everyone will take it seriously now. “I just don’t understand why people refuse to wear masks, to stay home if they can, and to wash their hands regularly.”

(A celebration of Wayne and Lauri Rogers’ lives will be held at 11 am on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 in Sunset Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Paul Edenfield officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday from 10-11 am.)

Copyright 2020 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Formerly disbelieving, Arizona couple who suffered from COVID-19 expresses regrets

Updated: 6 minutes ago
They once laughed about the virus. Now they say it’s no joke.

Coronavirus

Anti-maskers change their tune after contracting COVID-19

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
Two coronavirus disbelievers in Arizona are changing their tune. The couple threw health safety measures out the window - and ended up contracting COVID-19.

National Politics

Census ending data collection for 2020 count a month early

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By MIKE SCHNEIDER
The U.S. Census Bureau is cutting its schedule for data collection for the 2020 census a month short as legislation that would have extended the national head count’s deadlines stalls in the U.S. Senate.

Health Alert

Continuing Coverage: COVID-19 in South Georgia

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCTV Eyewitness News
You can find the number of coronavirus cases in our local South Georgia counties here. This story will be updated with new information daily.

Coronavirus

‘A line in the sand’: Both sides dig in on virus relief bill

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By ANDREW TAYLOR Associated Press
Neither side has budged from their positions, with Democrats demanding an extension of the $600-per-week supplemental unemployment benefit that's credited with propping up the economy.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Trump nursing home plan limits supply of free COVID-19 tests

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR
The Trump administration’s plan to provide every nursing home with a fast COVID-19 testing machine comes with an asterisk: The government won’t supply enough test kits to check staff and residents beyond an initial couple of rounds.

National

Vaccine or not, COVID-19 impact could last for decades, WHO says

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
Health officials still recommend mask-wearing, hand-washing and maintaining distance in the battle against the coronavirus.

National Politics

Wave of evictions expected as moratoriums end in many states

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By REGINA GARCIA CANO and MICHAEL CASEY
Some 23 million people nationwide at risk of being evicted, according to The Aspen Institute, as moratoriums enacted because of the coronavirus expire and courts reopen. Around 30 state moratoriums have expired since May, according to The Eviction Lab at Princeton University.

National

COVID tests states about to be hit hard by Hurricane Isaias

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
"Far apart." That's how close Democrats and Republicans say they are on agreeing to another pandemic stimulus package as COVID tests states about to be hit hard by Hurricane Isaias.

National

Annual Sturgis rally expecting 250K, stirring virus concerns

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By STEPHEN GROVES
South Dakota, which has seen an uptick in coronavirus infections in recent weeks, is bracing to host hundreds of thousands of bikers for the 80th edition of the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

Coronavirus

Parents struggle as schools reopen amid coronavirus surge

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By JEFF AMY and DENISE LAVOIE Associated Press
Many schools are planning a hybrid approach, with students alternating between in-person classes and online instruction.