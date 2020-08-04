Daughter of Florida correctional officer reacts to parents’ COVID-19 deaths

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Tiffany Davis knew that one day she would lose her parents. Never, though, did she imagine losing both on the same day. Never did she imagine they would die from coronavirus.

Last Thursday at 4:20 pm the unthinkable happened. Her mother, Lauri Rogers, passed. A nurse, Tiffany was allowed at her bedside. Afterwards, she moved to the hospital room next door and, exactly one hour after Lauri died, Wayne Rogers took his last breath. He was 65, Lauri 61.

Ms. Davis gently sobbed, remembering her parents as hard working country folks---as honest as the day is long. A couple that enjoyed time together, especially when motorcycle riding.

“My dad worked for 25 years at a (Florida) prison and also had a lawn care business. He worked hard but never got to enjoy retirement,” Ms. Davis told WTVY.

It seems logical that Mr. Rogers contracted coronavirus during a breakout at Jackson Correctional Institution, then transmitted the disease to his wife. The couple became sick and sought medical treatment. Davis said they were given cough syrup and sent home to quarantine.

By mid-July, the Rogers, who lived in rural Houston County, had been hospitalized in Dothan. They struggled to breathe and had to be intubated. With her medical background, Tiffany knew what would happen.

She wonders if her parents' lives would have been spared had more people taken the virus more seriously, more sooner.

What Tiffany said she does know is more will live if everyone will take it seriously now. “I just don’t understand why people refuse to wear masks, to stay home if they can, and to wash their hands regularly.”

(A celebration of Wayne and Lauri Rogers’ lives will be held at 11 am on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 in Sunset Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Paul Edenfield officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday from 10-11 am.)

