Symptomatic testing lanes coming to FAMU Bragg Stadium site

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Department of Health says a testing lane prioritizing symptomatic patients is coming to the Florida A&M University Bragg Memorial Stadium walk-up site on Wednesday.

This is part of the department’s effort to focus the state’s testing efforts on symptomatic people, people 65 and older and children under the age of 18.

“This adjustment is consistent with CDC guidance that was issued on July 17, which no longer recommends a test-based strategy to determine when an asymptomatic individual is no longer infectious,” the press release said.

The priority lanes will offer self-swab tests, under the supervision of health care personnel, and results will be available within 72 hours, the department said.

The department says asymptomatic lanes will still be available, but testing sites are working to expedite results and make testing more accessible to people who need it the most. Antibody testing will also be available at the FAMU site, the release said.

In Miami-Dade County, two state-supported drive-thru testing sites will start offering rapid COVID-19 testing to symptomatic people and those over the age of 65, the release said. According to the department, results from those tests will be available within 15 minutes through rapid testing machines on site.

The testing initiative is part of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ One Goal One Florida initiative, which emphasizes the following steps in slow the spread of COVID-19:

Protecting the vulnerable, including the elderly and those with underlying medical conditions;

Practicing proper hygiene, including washing your hands;

Practicing social distancing, avoiding closed spaces and crowded places; and

Wearing a mask, if you are in close contact with others.

A list of all state-supported testing sites can be found here.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.