Advertisement

The beat goes on: Marching Chiefs to still play despite no on-field performing

By Ryan Kelly
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - It was 1982 when Sports Illustrated named the world-renowned Florida State University Marching Chiefs the “band that never lost at halftime,” a title the garnet and gold faithful will tell you has never been lost.

But, like most things in 2020, this year’s title defense will be a little harder than usual.

“We’ve talked with Jason Dennard in athletics about the possibility of prerecording some halftime shows that can be either streamed during the game or sent out on various social media, so we’re gonna find ways,” said Florida State Director of Athletic Bands David Plack.

The extra effort comes courtesy of last week’s reveal that the ACC will not allow bands on the field for the 2020 season, a movie Plack says he was ready for, and is charging on with plans to keep the Chiefs in the stands with a plan, led by social distancing the band past its usual south endzone section, science and a little ingenuity.

“The research and science that’s been done on playing a musical instrument has shown, to be honest, that one more way to slow the spread of this virus is that masks are worn not at all times but even then we will have masks that will have a velcro opening so that you could play a trumpet, or a tuba, or a clarinet,” he explained.

But, despite all the asks, Plack says his band has remained ready to play on.

“All these things that we’re asking them to do in the interests of keeping them safe and mitigating the spread of this virus, they’re still willing to do it and we had, I think at last check, 400 students,” he continued. “To give some sort of joy and happiness to the FSU community and the Tallahassee community I think that speaks volumes.”

Doing their part to make sure Saturday’s at Doak aren’t a sour note.

“You think about watching a movie without any soundtrack, college bands are the soundtrack to college athletics and so there’s no question that taking that element out of a sporting event...You take that element out and it just becomes something different it becomes a little bit more sterile.”

It is still to be determined if Seminole Sound, FSU’s pep band, will be able to play at volleyball and basketball games this year.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FHSAA

‘They got heart’: New Hamilton County staff looking to steady ship after five coaches in four seasons

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Ryan Kelly
Consistency is hard to come by these days, but it’s been harder longer for the Hamilton County football program, which enters 2020 with its fifth coach in four seasons.

Sports

Marching Chiefs to still play despite no on-field performing

Updated: 1 hour ago
The ACC will not allow bands on the field for the 2020 season, a movie Florida State Director of Athletic Bands David Plack has been ready for.

Sports

Thomas County Central football looking for success in region play

Updated: 1 hours ago
Head coach Ashley Henderson says the entire team will likely not be in full pads until Tuesday.

Sports

Thomas County Central volleyball using yoga as substitute for weight room

Updated: 1 hours ago
For the past two weeks after practice, the Yellow Jackets have participated in team yoga.

Latest News

Sports

Orr officially named next FAMU softball head coach

Updated: 1 hours ago
For the first time in 29 seasons, Florida A&M will have a new head coach in the dugout this spring.

Sports

Madison County taking “players in space” to new meaning amid pandemic

Updated: 1 hours ago
Success goes hand-in-hand with Madison County football.

GHSA

Thomas County Central football looking for success in region play

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Joey Lamar
Thomas County Central football is back at full strength after some of the team had to quarantine when three players and two coaches tested positive for COVID-19.

GHSA

Thomas County Central volleyball using yoga as substitute for weight room

Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 4:59 PM EDT
|
By Joey Lamar
The Thomas County Central volleyball team is continuing to prepare for the upcoming season. This year, the coaching staff has implemented a relaxed approach.

Seminoles

FSU defensive end Janarius Robinson hosts backpack drive

Updated: Aug. 2, 2020 at 11:44 PM EDT
|
By Sam Martello
FSU defensive end Janarius Robinson hosted a backpack drive with help from the WinWithin organization and Panama City's Quality of Life Department.

Sports

New Hamilton County staff looking to steady ship after five coaches in four seasons

Updated: Aug. 1, 2020 at 8:58 PM EDT
Consistency is hard to come by these days, but it’s been harder longer for the Hamilton County football program, which enters 2020 with its fifth coach in four seasons.