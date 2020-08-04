The beat goes on: Marching Chiefs to still play despite no on-field performing

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - It was 1982 when Sports Illustrated named the world-renowned Florida State University Marching Chiefs the “band that never lost at halftime,” a title the garnet and gold faithful will tell you has never been lost.

But, like most things in 2020, this year’s title defense will be a little harder than usual.

“We’ve talked with Jason Dennard in athletics about the possibility of prerecording some halftime shows that can be either streamed during the game or sent out on various social media, so we’re gonna find ways,” said Florida State Director of Athletic Bands David Plack.

The extra effort comes courtesy of last week’s reveal that the ACC will not allow bands on the field for the 2020 season, a movie Plack says he was ready for, and is charging on with plans to keep the Chiefs in the stands with a plan, led by social distancing the band past its usual south endzone section, science and a little ingenuity.

“The research and science that’s been done on playing a musical instrument has shown, to be honest, that one more way to slow the spread of this virus is that masks are worn not at all times but even then we will have masks that will have a velcro opening so that you could play a trumpet, or a tuba, or a clarinet,” he explained.

But, despite all the asks, Plack says his band has remained ready to play on.

“All these things that we’re asking them to do in the interests of keeping them safe and mitigating the spread of this virus, they’re still willing to do it and we had, I think at last check, 400 students,” he continued. “To give some sort of joy and happiness to the FSU community and the Tallahassee community I think that speaks volumes.”

Doing their part to make sure Saturday’s at Doak aren’t a sour note.

“You think about watching a movie without any soundtrack, college bands are the soundtrack to college athletics and so there’s no question that taking that element out of a sporting event...You take that element out and it just becomes something different it becomes a little bit more sterile.”

It is still to be determined if Seminole Sound, FSU’s pep band, will be able to play at volleyball and basketball games this year.

