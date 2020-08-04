Advertisement

‘They got heart’: New Hamilton County looking to steady ship after five coaches in four seasons

Consistency is hard to come by these days, but it’s been harder longer for the Hamilton County football program, which enters 2020 with its fifth coach in four seasons.
Consistency is hard to come by these days, but it’s been harder longer for the Hamilton County football program, which enters 2020 with its fifth coach in four seasons.(WCTV)
By Ryan Kelly
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 3:12 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Consistency is hard to come by these days, but it’s been harder longer for the Hamilton County football program, which enters 2020 with its fifth coach in four seasons.

But, as year one begins for Kirkland Mitchell at his alma mater, the former Madison County assistant coach can’t help but be excited, even if last week’s summer workouts were supposed to be the start of fall camp.

“We were ready to get started today at five, but everything got pushed back until August 24 so, hopefully, we can get started then,” Mitchell said.

But don’t get it twisted; Mitchell is more than happy to have the extra time for his team to understand his vision.

“It’s very valuable to have this extra time and get these guys up to speed on our offense, on our defense, on our special teams and how we’re gonna do things this coming fall,” he said.

As workouts turn into camp, no question remains bigger for Hamilton Co. than who’s under center. Mitchell says he has plenty of options, with four players vying to be the Trojans’ QB1, with the runners-up immediately going to skill positions, a premium in small school football.

“Oh yeah, it’s very nice to put those athletes in space,” Mitchell said. “That’s what we want to do offensively, is put our athletes in space and get those guys in space and let them make plays.”

But, above all, Mitchell is looking for a team refined by fire.

So far, so good.

“I want to see where their heart’s at, I want to see if they have any heart and right now, these past six weeks, I can tell you a bunch of them they got heart and you’ll see once we get them in pads and things like that.”

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

GHSA

Thomas County Central football looking for success in region play

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Joey Lamar
Thomas County Central football is back at full strength after some of the team had to quarantine when three players and two coaches tested positive for COVID-19.

GHSA

Thomas County Central volleyball using yoga as substitute for weight room

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Joey Lamar
The Thomas County Central volleyball team is continuing to prepare for the upcoming season. This year, the coaching staff has implemented a relaxed approach.

Seminoles

FSU defensive end Janarius Robinson hosts backpack drive

Updated: Aug. 2, 2020 at 11:44 PM EDT
|
By Sam Martello
FSU defensive end Janarius Robinson hosted a backpack drive with help from the WinWithin organization and Panama City's Quality of Life Department.

Rattlers

Orr officially named next FAMU softball head coach

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 10:35 PM EDT
|
By Joey Lamar
For the first time in 29 seasons, Florida A&M will have a new head coach in the dugout this spring.

Latest News

FHSAA

Madison County taking “players in space” to new meaning amid pandemic

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 10:18 PM EDT
|
By Ryan Kelly
Success goes hand-in-hand with Madison County football.

Seminoles

Former Seminole Isaac lone player to stand for anthem

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 5:53 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Former Florida State star Jonathan Isaac, now of the Orlando Magic, stood for the national anthem before his team’s game against the Brooklyn Nets on Friday, the lone player or coach in that game who did not kneel.

Sports

Lowndes senior Proctor aims for school kills record

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 10:32 AM EDT
Lowndes High School senior Jordan Proctor could become the Vikings’ all-time leader in kills when this season is over.

Sports

Thomasville Football embracing high expectations for 2020

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 10:31 AM EDT
THS is loaded with offensive talent; head coach Zach Grage says they return 90% of their offensive production from last year’s team.

News

Thomas University cancels fall sports

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 9:55 AM EDT
|
By Pat Mueller
TU, which competes in the Sun Conference in the NAIA, says it is canceling the season for its men’s and women’s soccer and cross country teams.

GHSA

Lowndes senior Proctor aims for school kills record

Updated: Jul. 30, 2020 at 11:01 PM EDT
|
By Joey Lamar
Lowndes High School senior Jordan Proctor could become the Vikings’ all-time leader in kills when this season is over.