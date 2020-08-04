Advertisement

‘They got heart’: New Hamilton County staff looking to steady ship after five coaches in four seasons

By Ryan Kelly
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 3:12 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Consistency is hard to come by these days, but it’s been harder longer for the Hamilton County football program, which enters 2020 with its fifth coach in four seasons.

But, as year one begins for Kirkland Mitchell at his alma mater, the former Madison County assistant coach can’t help but be excited, even if last week’s summer workouts were supposed to be the start of fall camp.

“We were ready to get started today at five, but everything got pushed back until August 24 so, hopefully, we can get started then,” Mitchell said.

But don’t get it twisted; Mitchell is more than happy to have the extra time for his team to understand his vision.

“It’s very valuable to have this extra time and get these guys up to speed on our offense, on our defense, on our special teams and how we’re gonna do things this coming fall,” he said.

As workouts turn into camp, no question remains bigger for Hamilton Co. than who’s under center. Mitchell says he has plenty of options, with four players vying to be the Trojans’ QB1, with the runners-up immediately going to skill positions, a premium in small school football.

“Oh yeah, it’s very nice to put those athletes in space,” Mitchell said. “That’s what we want to do offensively, is put our athletes in space and get those guys in space and let them make plays.”

But, above all, Mitchell is looking for a team refined by fire.

So far, so good.

“I want to see where their heart’s at, I want to see if they have any heart and right now, these past six weeks, I can tell you a bunch of them they got heart and you’ll see once we get them in pads and things like that.”

