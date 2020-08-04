Advertisement

Thomas County Central football looking for success in region play

Thomas County Central Football Team preps for the season during practice.
Thomas County Central Football Team preps for the season during practice.(Joey Lamar)
By Joey Lamar
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 9:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Thomas County Central football is back at full strength after some of the team had to quarantine as a result of three players and two coaches testing positive for COVID-19 a couple of weeks back.

Coach Ashley Henderson said the entire team will likely not be in full pads until Tuesday.

The last two seasons the Yellow Jackets entered region play with a 5-1 record, but did win a game once region play started. This year, they drop down to region 1-AAAA, but the team still knows it must finish strong.

”Just finish,” quarterback Kalique Guyton said, “We have the talent. It’s all about us. We just have to finish and keep working.”

”Nobody cares what offense you’re replacing or any of that,” Henderson said. “Around here you’re expected to make the playoffs and make a run. I think we’ve got the pieces set now. It’s been a process and a process of how to prepare and I think guys understand it.”

Thomas County Central will start the season September 11 against archival Thomasville.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

GHSA

Thomas County Central volleyball uses yoga as substitute for weight room

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Joey Lamar
The Thomas County Central is preparing for the upcoming season with a new relaxed approach.

Rattlers

Orr officially named next FAMU softball head coach

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 10:35 PM EDT
|
By Joey Lamar
For the first time in 29 seasons, Florida A&M will have a new head coach in the dugout this spring.

FHSAA

Madison County taking “players in space” to new meaning amid pandemic

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 10:18 PM EDT
|
By Ryan Kelly
Success goes hand-in-hand with Madison County football.

Seminoles

Former Seminole Isaac lone player to stand for anthem

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 5:53 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Former Florida State star Jonathan Isaac, now of the Orlando Magic, stood for the national anthem before his team’s game against the Brooklyn Nets on Friday, the lone player or coach in that game who did not kneel.

Latest News

Sports

Lowndes senior Proctor aims for school kills record

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 10:32 AM EDT
Lowndes High School senior Jordan Proctor could become the Vikings’ all-time leader in kills when this season is over.

Sports

Thomasville Football embracing high expectations for 2020

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 10:31 AM EDT
THS is loaded with offensive talent; head coach Zach Grage says they return 90% of their offensive production from last year’s team.

News

Thomas University cancels fall sports

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 9:55 AM EDT
|
By Pat Mueller
TU, which competes in the Sun Conference in the NAIA, says it is canceling the season for its men’s and women’s soccer and cross country teams.

GHSA

Lowndes senior Proctor aims for school kills record

Updated: Jul. 30, 2020 at 11:01 PM EDT
|
By Joey Lamar
Lowndes High School senior Jordan Proctor could become the Vikings’ all-time leader in kills when this season is over.

Sports

No FSU-Florida game after SEC to adopt conference-only schedule in 2020

Updated: Jul. 30, 2020 at 6:00 PM EDT
The 2020 season will mark the first time since 1957 that the two teams will not meet on the football field.

GHSA

‘We can’t just call the GHSA to get the trophy’: Thomasville embracing high expectations for 2020

Updated: Jul. 30, 2020 at 5:54 PM EDT
|
By Joey Lamar
A lot of high school football teams shy away from high expectations. The Thomasville Bulldogs are not one of those teams.