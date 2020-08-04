Thomas County Central football looking for success in region play

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Thomas County Central football is back at full strength after some of the team had to quarantine as a result of three players and two coaches testing positive for COVID-19 a couple of weeks back.

Coach Ashley Henderson said the entire team will likely not be in full pads until Tuesday.

The last two seasons the Yellow Jackets entered region play with a 5-1 record, but did win a game once region play started. This year, they drop down to region 1-AAAA, but the team still knows it must finish strong.

”Just finish,” quarterback Kalique Guyton said, “We have the talent. It’s all about us. We just have to finish and keep working.”

”Nobody cares what offense you’re replacing or any of that,” Henderson said. “Around here you’re expected to make the playoffs and make a run. I think we’ve got the pieces set now. It’s been a process and a process of how to prepare and I think guys understand it.”

Thomas County Central will start the season September 11 against archival Thomasville.

