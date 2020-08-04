News
What’s Brewing? August 4, 2020
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 8:36 AM EDT
|
Updated: 1 hour ago
News
Honda recalls 1.6 million vans and SUVs in 4 different US recalls
Updated: 1 hour ago
Honda is recalling over 1.6 million minivans and SUVs in the U.S. to fix problems that include faulty backup camera displays, malfunctioning dashboard lights and sliding doors that don’t latch properly.
News
Leon County Booking Report: August 4, 2020
Updated: 1 hour ago
Attached is a PDF file containing all bookings at the Leon County Detention Facility from August 3, 2020.
Whats Brewing
What's Brewing? August 4, 2020
Updated: 1 hour ago
We're taking a closer look at local headlines.
News
Rob's Tuesday Morning Forecast: August 4, 2020
Updated: 1 hour ago
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola says to expect heat to stay in the forecast this week.
News
Polls open early for Florida primary election
Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By
Emma Wheeler
Polls are open for the Florida primary as voting kicks off five days early because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
News
Florida correctional officer dies from COVID-19
Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By
Will Desautelle
Florida Department of Corrections (FDC) correctional officer, Sergeant Robert Rogers, died Friday of COVID-19.
News
Rickards High and Fairview Middle in final phase of renovations
Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By
Elizabeth Millner
Rickards High School and Fairview Middle School are in the final stages of their $70 renovation projects
News
Valdosta daycare under investigation, parent speaks out
Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By
Amber Spradley
Childcare Network is currently under investigation by DECAL after a parent claims her daughter was left alone, outside on the playground.
News
News
Survival Flight announces opening of new air ambulance base in Miller County
Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By
Will Desautelle
Survival Flight announced Monday that their new base in Miller County Georgia will open on August 7.