What’s Brewing? August 4, 2020

Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 8:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Honda recalls 1.6 million vans and SUVs in 4 different US recalls

Honda is recalling over 1.6 million minivans and SUVs in the U.S. to fix problems that include faulty backup camera displays, malfunctioning dashboard lights and sliding doors that don’t latch properly.

Leon County Booking Report: August 4, 2020

Attached is a PDF file containing all bookings at the Leon County Detention Facility from August 3, 2020.

We're taking a closer look at local headlines.

Rob's Tuesday Morning Forecast: August 4, 2020

Meteorologist Rob Nucatola says to expect heat to stay in the forecast this week.

Polls open early for Florida primary election

By Emma Wheeler
Polls are open for the Florida primary as voting kicks off five days early because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Florida correctional officer dies from COVID-19

By Will Desautelle
Florida Department of Corrections (FDC) correctional officer, Sergeant Robert Rogers, died Friday of COVID-19.

Rickards High and Fairview Middle in final phase of renovations

By Elizabeth Millner
Rickards High School and Fairview Middle School are in the final stages of their $70 renovation projects

Valdosta daycare under investigation, parent speaks out

By Amber Spradley
Childcare Network is currently under investigation by DECAL after a parent claims her daughter was left alone, outside on the playground.

Survival Flight announces opening of new air ambulance base in Miller County

By Will Desautelle
Survival Flight announced Monday that their new base in Miller County Georgia will open on August 7.