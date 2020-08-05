Advertisement

38,000 pounds of imported ground beef under recall

JBS Food Canada ULC is recalling 38,406 pounds of boneless beef head meat products that it says weren’t presented for import re-inspection into the United States.
JBS Food Canada ULC is recalling 38,406 pounds of boneless beef head meat products that it says weren’t presented for import re-inspection into the United States.(AP Graphics)
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - More than 38,000 pounds of ground beef imported to the United States from Canada is being recalled because it may not have been properly inspected.

JBS Food Canada ULC is recalling 38,406 pounds of boneless beef head meat products that it says weren’t presented for import re-inspection into the United States.

The raw, frozen beef was imported on July 13 and processed into ground beef products by another company.

So far, there are no reports of illness.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service discovered through routine surveillance that the product had by-passed FSIS import re-inspection.

The recall includes 80 lb. boxes containing eight 10 lb. chubs of Balter Meat Company 73/27 ground beef with use by/freeze by dates of August 9 or 10, 2020; pack dates of 072020, 072120, or 072220, and lot codes of 2020A or 2030A.

They were shipped to distribution centers in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina for further distribution to retail stores.

Anyone who has bought these products should throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.

Anyone with questions can call JBS USA Consumer Hotline at (800) 727-2333.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Negligence probed in deadly Beirut blast amid public anger

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By BASSEM MROUE and ZEINA KARAM Associated Press
The Lebanese government says it is putting an unspecified number of Beirut port officials under house arrest pending an investigation into how 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate came to be stored at the port for years.

National

FAA: Boeing pressured safety workers at SC aircraft plant

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The FAA wants to fine Boeing $1.25 million, saying company managers pressured employees who were doing safety-related work for the agency at a South Carolina plant.

National

Full Interview: Peter Navarro

Updated: 53 minutes ago

National

Sen. Sherrod Brown on President Trump's upcoming visit to Ohio

Updated: 57 minutes ago

News

Valdosta man arrested after sitting at drive-thru with no pants on

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
The Valdosta Police Department says they have arrested a man on an indecent exposure charge after sitting at a drive-thru window with no pants on.

Latest News

News

Mike’s Wednesday Evening Forecast: August 5, 2020

Updated: 1 hour ago
Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall takes a look at your forecast for the evening of Wednesday, August 5.

News

Bragg Memorial antibody testing to begin Friday

Updated: 1 hour ago
Starting Friday, FAMU’s Bragg Memorial Stadium COVID-19 Testing Site will be offering antibody testing by appointment.

News

Fight to stop school reopening likely on hold

Updated: 1 hour ago
Governor Ron DeSantis isn’t budging on his plan to reopen brick and mortar schools in the coming days.

National Politics

Virus aid: Where things stand in high-level Washington talks

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By ANDREW TAYLOR
After more than a week’s worth of meetings, at least some clarity is emerging in the bipartisan Washington talks on a huge COVID-19 response bill.

Coronavirus

LIVE: President Trump's briefing from the White House (2)

Updated: 1 hours ago
President Trump holds a briefing from the White House.