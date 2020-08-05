Advertisement

Bragg Memorial antibody testing to begin Friday

By Monica Casey
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Starting Friday, FAMU’s Bragg Memorial Stadium COVID-19 Testing Site will be offering antibody testing by appointment.

The testing will take place on the other side of the stadium in a separate lane, operating by appointment only.

Tanya Tatum, the Director of Student Health Services at FAMU, says they frequently see symptomatic patients at their site, and will not be separating them. Instead, they treat every patient as if he or she may be positive.

The COVID-19 testing at Bragg Memorial has been coming back with results in about 48 hours; the antibody test, which includes a blood draw, will have same-day results.

“We’re going to have a separate line on the other side of the stadium for that, and that’s why we’re going to have them set up appointments for it so it can run smoothly and not have really long lines of waiting,” said Tatum.

While the antibody testing is appointment only, the other COVID-19 testing is walk-up; to keep those lines down, FAMU has instituted a web-based text message system.

Wednesday marks the 102nd day that the testing site has been open; as of the end of the day on Tuesday, 29,874 patients had been tested at Bragg Memorial. The site closed early on Wednesday when they hit their maximum testing number of 500.

Tatum says many things have changed since they opened in mid-April.

“I think one of the biggest things is just going with the change of seasons; it’s summer and it’s really hot. We’ve implemented with the Department of Health a web-based text system, so it’s kind of a reservation when you get here.”

You can make an appointment for antibody testing by calling 850-404-6399.

According to the State Emergency Operations Center, the testing site at Home Depot on Capital Circle has conducted 3,914 tests since it opened on July 16.

