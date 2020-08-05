Advertisement

City of Tallahassee partners with Habitat for Humanity to create three new homes

The City of Tallahassee has partnered with Big Bend Habitat for Humanity to create three new homes.
By Monica Casey
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 9:28 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The City of Tallahassee is partnering with Habitat for Humanity to build new homes for people in need.

The City has helped to build eight homes in the last three years and on Tuesday, Commissioners broke ground on three more.

The groundbreaking ceremony was on Yuma Drive; that's where the ninth and tenth homes will be built with volunteer hours from City employees. The eleventh home will be on Eddie Road.

“In the midst of COVID-19, we’re still committed,” said City Commissioner Elaine Bryant. “There are people who live in poverty who do not have adequate housing. Our commitment from the City is to help provide housing for persons in our community who would benefit from a habitat home.”

The City Commission has dedicated funding, land, and volunteer hours, often called sweat equity, to create homes with Habitat for Humanity.

"There is nothing more exciting than when a family is handed the keys to their own home," said Commissioner Curtis Richardson.

"This is the American dream that we've all worked for, and we're here to help others achieve that American dream," said Mayor Pro Tem Dianne Williams-Cox.

The lot will hold two two-bedroom, two-bathroom homes, each about 1,200 square feet.

“Earlier this year we had pledged about $195,000-$200,000 specifically for this project, while we talk also big picture for many of the other initiatives that we have for affordable housing,” said Tallahassee Mayor John Dailey.

Those other initiatives include the creation of a Community Land Trust, construction loans, and down payment assistance.

Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Antoine Wright says there is no better time than now to do good work.

“It’s very easy for me to get down. But lately for me, I’ve definitely been reminded by the late John Lewis’ words, ‘We have a lifetime of work to do,’” said Wright. “So I challenge all of you to get involved how you can.”

Wright says they plan to pour concrete in the next two weeks, and they hope to have the homes complete by Thanksgiving.

If you’d like to learn more about how to get involved with Habitat for Humanity, you can visit their website here.

