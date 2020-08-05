Colorado State: 24 named storms possible during 2020 Atlantic hurricane season

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- After the East Coast of the U.S. went through Hurricane Isaías, there is more grim news on how bad the Atlantic hurricane season may be.

Dr. Phil Kolotzbach and his team at Colorado State University released an updated forecast for the season Wednesday. They are calling for 24 named storms for the entire season according to their forecast. It calls for, out of those 24 storms, 12 hurricanes with five major hurricanes. Hurricanes are considered major when their maximum sustained winds reach 111 mph or greater. So far in 2020, there were nine named storms with two hurricanes.

Seasonal forecast from @ColoradoStateU increased & now calls for extremely active 2020 Atlantic #hurricane season: 24 named storms (including 9 that have already formed), 12 hurricanes (including 2 that have already formed) & 5 major (Cat 3+) hurricanes:https://t.co/wL1t2D2mgx pic.twitter.com/DfZgG3CAyC — Philip Klotzbach (@philklotzbach) August 5, 2020

The forecast is an increase in tropical systems since the first forecast in April when they called for 16 named storms, eight hurricanes, and four major hurricanes.

There were multiple factors that increased the numbers for the season. Sea surface temperatures were well above normal in the main development region in the Atlantic, according to the report and details posted on Klotzbach’s Twitter account. He says that the water temperatures, overall, are the fourth warmest since 1982. Lower trade winds in the region have helped to cause the warmer temperatures. Warmer water temperatures provide more fuel for tropical cyclone development.

Also, wind shear has been lower (overall) recently, according to the report. Wind shear can disrupt tropical cyclone development and organization by blowing the tops of clouds, exposing the center of the storm to drier air, and also decoupling the center of circulation at different heights. Hurricane Isaías was a prime example of what wind shear can do to a tropical system.

Another reason for increased CSU seasonal #hurricane forecast is very weak vertical wind shear in July - 2nd lowest on record (since 1979), trailing only 2005. Weak vertical wind shear aids in hurricane development and intensification. pic.twitter.com/LhdDMRrSlS — Philip Klotzbach (@philklotzbach) August 5, 2020

El Niño was nowhere to be found so far this hurricane season, and neutral conditions or La Niña conditions are expected in the eastern equatorial Pacific Ocean through the rest of the season. La Niña is the cooling of the ocean water in the eastern Pacific, causing less wind shear in the Atlantic basin.

Anomalous easterly flow in the upper levels of the atmosphere over the tropical region of Africa has been known for more easterly tropical waves, according to the report. This also associated with La Niña setups.

NOAA is set to release their own updated forecast Thursday morning. Despite whatever the projections say, those in tropical-weather-prone locations need to prepare and be ready for whatever nature brings to one’s location.

