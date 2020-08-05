Advertisement

Division II Presidents Council cancels fall championships

(WCTV)
By Fletcher Keel
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - On Wednesday, the NCAA Division II Presidents Council voted to cancel championships for fall sports this season.

The NCAA says the DII council says they determined that it was “not feasible to hold fall championships as planned or to postpone them to the spring.”

The council did say DII schools, including Valdosta State, and conferences, including the Gulf South Conference, can elect to play “part or all of their regular season in the fall semester,” as long as they meet requirements set by the Board of Governors.

The GSC delayed the start of its fall sports season back on July 23. VSU won the 2018 Division II football championship.

VSU’s team fall sports, soccer, football and volleyball, will play a conference-only slate in 2020.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Blazers

Former Seminole Alex Marshall on Valdosta State roster

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
Former Florida State tight end Alex Marshall is now a Valdosta State Blazer.

Rattlers

Florida A&M petitioning for games in fall, eyeing matchup with Florida State

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ryan Kelly
The Florida A&M football program is hoping to play a four-game non-conference schedule this fall, and the Rattlers are eyeing the Florida State Seminoles as an opponent.

Rattlers

Marching 100 to hold virtual musical presentations in the fall

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Joey Lamar
One of the joys of the fall is watching Florida A&M’s Marching 100 take the field and dazzle with a great halftime performance.

College

Thomas University may consider adding women’s flag football in ‘next few years’

Updated: 18 hours ago
Thomas University Athletic Director Rick Pearce says while it isn’t coming immediately, women’s flag football could be in the Night Hawks repertoire soon.

Latest News

GHSA

Thomas County Central softball to lean on experience in 2020

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Joey Lamar
Thomas County Central softball is looking to improve upon last year’s third-place finish in region play.

College

Thomas University tabs former player as men’s head basketball coach

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
The Thomas University Night Hawks have named Taylor “T.J.” Rines as the school’s new men’s head basketball coach, the school announced Tuesday.

FHSAA

‘They got heart’: New Hamilton County staff looking to steady ship after five coaches in four seasons

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Ryan Kelly
Consistency is hard to come by these days, but it’s been harder longer for the Hamilton County football program, which enters 2020 with its fifth coach in four seasons.

Sports

Marching Chiefs to still play despite no on-field performing

Updated: Aug. 4, 2020 at 5:42 PM EDT
The ACC will not allow bands on the field for the 2020 season, a movie Florida State Director of Athletic Bands David Plack has been ready for.

Seminoles

The beat goes on: Marching Chiefs to still play despite no on-field performing

Updated: Aug. 4, 2020 at 5:41 PM EDT
|
By Ryan Kelly
The ACC will not allow bands on the field for the 2020 season, a movie Florida State Director of Athletic Bands David Plack has been ready for.

Sports

Thomas County Central football looking for success in region play

Updated: Aug. 4, 2020 at 5:24 PM EDT
Head coach Ashley Henderson says the entire team will likely not be in full pads until Tuesday.