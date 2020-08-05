Division II Presidents Council cancels fall championships

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - On Wednesday, the NCAA Division II Presidents Council voted to cancel championships for fall sports this season.

DII Presidents Council cancels fall 2020 championships: https://t.co/gQtsfjerug pic.twitter.com/w7Zbh39SJC — Inside the NCAA (@InsidetheNCAA) August 5, 2020

The NCAA says the DII council says they determined that it was “not feasible to hold fall championships as planned or to postpone them to the spring.”

The council did say DII schools, including Valdosta State, and conferences, including the Gulf South Conference, can elect to play “part or all of their regular season in the fall semester,” as long as they meet requirements set by the Board of Governors.

The GSC delayed the start of its fall sports season back on July 23. VSU won the 2018 Division II football championship.

VSU’s team fall sports, soccer, football and volleyball, will play a conference-only slate in 2020.

