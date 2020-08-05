Florida Education Association files motion to keep state from forcing brick-and-mortar schools

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Attorneys for the Floria Education Association filed a motion Tuesday seeking a temporary injunction to keep the state from forcing brick and mortar schools to open this month.

The motion notes that, as of August 3, 2020, more than 38,000 Floridians under the age of 18 tested positive for the virus.

From July 16-24, there was a 23% increase in child COVID-19 hospitalizations. A scheduling conference on the injunction and other issues, including a state motion to dismiss is set for a hearing on Wednesday at one in Miami Dade County.

To read the injunction, see below or click here.

