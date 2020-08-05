Advertisement

Florida ports seek federal money as virus losses mount

(Panama City Port Authority)
(Panama City Port Authority)(WJHG)
By News Service of Florida Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 10:45 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (NSF) - The Florida Ports Council says Congress needs to allocate $3.5 billion for maritime businesses across the country as talks continue on an economic-stimulus package because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a letter Monday to U.S. Senate leaders, Florida Ports Council President Doug Wheeler pointed to an economic analysis from Martin Associates, which projects the virus can be tied to a potential loss of 169,000 jobs related to cargo- and passenger-ship industries in Florida.

“A survey and review of cargo and passenger activity at Florida’s seaports indicated that COVID-19 will likely result in the loss of 5.6 million tons of liquid bulk cargo, 1.6 million tons of dry bulk cargo, and a loss of 4.9 million passengers at our seaports,” Wheeler wrote.

Overall, the economic impact of the virus on the ports approaches $23 billion, according to the Martin Associates analysis. Last week, Wheeler released an editorial pushing for congressional assistance for the state’s ports. In Monday’s letter, Wheeler said stimulus money could be used for emergency response, cleaning, staffing, worker retention, paid leave, purchasing protective health equipment, debt service payments and reducing lost revenue.

Copyright 2020 News Service of Florida. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

How Arizona senate candidates are reaching voters during COVID-19

Updated: 57 minutes ago

News

WCTV’s new antenna about 2.5 weeks away from full power signal

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCTV Staff
Our engineering team is hard at work to make sure you can get WCTV in your home.

News

Morning Conversation: Tallahassee Mayor John Dailey

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Michael Hudak
Mayor Dailey and WCTV's Michael Hudak discussed COVID-19 in Tallahassee, schools reopening in Leon County, FSU Football and more.

Whats Brewing

What’s Brewing? August 5, 2020

Updated: 3 hours ago
What’s Brewing? August 5, 2020

Latest News

News

Leon County Booking Report: August 5, 2020

Updated: 3 hours ago
Attached is a PDF file containing all bookings at the Leon County Detention Facility from August 4, 2020.

News

Morning Conversation: Tallahassee Mayor John Dailey

Updated: 3 hours ago
Tallahassee Mayor John Dailey joined WCTV's Michael Hudak for a morning conversation.

News

What's Brewing? August 5, 2020

Updated: 3 hours ago
We're taking a closer look at your local headlines.

News

Rob's Wednesday Morning Forecast: August 5, 2020

Updated: 3 hours ago
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola says temperatures may get as high as 97 degrees on Wednesday.

Rattlers

Marching 100 to hold virtual musical presentations in the fall

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Joey Lamar
One of the joys of the fall is watching Florida A&M’s Marching 100 take the field and dazzle with a great halftime performance.

College

Thomas University may consider adding women’s flag football in ‘next few years’

Updated: 12 hours ago
Thomas University Athletic Director Rick Pearce says while it isn’t coming immediately, women’s flag football could be in the Night Hawks repertoire soon.