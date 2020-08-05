Advertisement

Former Seminole Alex Marshall on Valdosta State roster

Former Florida State tight end Alex Marshall is now a Valdosta State Blazer.
Former Florida State tight end Alex Marshall is now a Valdosta State Blazer.(Chris Nee | Noles247)
By Fletcher Keel
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Former Florida State tight end Alex Marshall is now a Valdosta State Blazer.

A four-star prospect out of high school, and originally a North Carolina lacrosse commit, Marshall spent two years at FSU, red-shirting in 2017 and spending 2018 as a member of the scout team.

He left the garnet and gold in August of 2019, going to junior college San Bernardino Valley College for the 2019 season, catching five passes for 60 yards in six games.

Marshall is one of eight tight ends on the Blazers roster, and is one of four juniors or redshirt juniors for VSU.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Rattlers

Florida A&M petitioning for games in fall, eyeing matchup with Florida State

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Ryan Kelly
The Florida A&M football program is hoping to play a four-game non-conference schedule this fall, and the Rattlers are eyeing the Florida State Seminoles as an opponent.

Rattlers

Marching 100 to hold virtual musical presentations in the fall

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Joey Lamar
One of the joys of the fall is watching Florida A&M’s Marching 100 take the field and dazzle with a great halftime performance.

College

Thomas University may consider adding women’s flag football in ‘next few years’

Updated: 16 hours ago
Thomas University Athletic Director Rick Pearce says while it isn’t coming immediately, women’s flag football could be in the Night Hawks repertoire soon.

GHSA

Thomas County Central softball to lean on experience in 2020

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Joey Lamar
Thomas County Central softball is looking to improve upon last year’s third-place finish in region play.

Latest News

College

Thomas University tabs former player as men’s head basketball coach

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
The Thomas University Night Hawks have named Taylor “T.J.” Rines as the school’s new men’s head basketball coach, the school announced Tuesday.

FHSAA

‘They got heart’: New Hamilton County staff looking to steady ship after five coaches in four seasons

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Ryan Kelly
Consistency is hard to come by these days, but it’s been harder longer for the Hamilton County football program, which enters 2020 with its fifth coach in four seasons.

Sports

Marching Chiefs to still play despite no on-field performing

Updated: 22 hours ago
The ACC will not allow bands on the field for the 2020 season, a movie Florida State Director of Athletic Bands David Plack has been ready for.

Seminoles

The beat goes on: Marching Chiefs to still play despite no on-field performing

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Ryan Kelly
The ACC will not allow bands on the field for the 2020 season, a movie Florida State Director of Athletic Bands David Plack has been ready for.

Sports

Thomas County Central football looking for success in region play

Updated: 22 hours ago
Head coach Ashley Henderson says the entire team will likely not be in full pads until Tuesday.

Sports

Thomas County Central volleyball using yoga as substitute for weight room

Updated: 22 hours ago
For the past two weeks after practice, the Yellow Jackets have participated in team yoga.