Former Seminole Alex Marshall on Valdosta State roster

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Former Florida State tight end Alex Marshall is now a Valdosta State Blazer.

A four-star prospect out of high school, and originally a North Carolina lacrosse commit, Marshall spent two years at FSU, red-shirting in 2017 and spending 2018 as a member of the scout team.

He left the garnet and gold in August of 2019, going to junior college San Bernardino Valley College for the 2019 season, catching five passes for 60 yards in six games.

Marshall is one of eight tight ends on the Blazers roster, and is one of four juniors or redshirt juniors for VSU.

