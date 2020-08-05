Advertisement

Health care workers rally in support of colleague in ICU battling COVID-19

Health care workers at Archbold Memorial Hospital organize a fundraiser for their colleague Tracey Simmons who contracted COVID-19 and is in critical condition in the ICU.
By Amber Spradley
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 8:57 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - Health care workers at Archbold Memorial Hospital in Thomasville are teaming up to raise money in support of a nurse who has contracted COVID-19 and is now, according to nurses, on a ventilator in the ICU under critical condition.

Tracey Simmons’s battle against the virus began by treating patients on the front line. Now, she is a patient fighting for her life. And the hospital community is pulling together to help.

Marc Decosta, an RN at Archbold, organized a GoFundMe page for his colleague.

“She’s a fabulous nurse but an even better human being,” Decosta told WCTV on Tuesday.

Decosta raised more than $2,500 in less than 24 hours and says his end-goal is $20,000, with every dollar going directly to Simmons and her family for medical expenses.

"Tracey's the type of nurse that you really wanna work with," he said. "She's always got a smile on her face no matter what the situation."

It’s a recollection CNA Hazel Johnson has of Simmons as well.

"Every time you see her, she had that 10-year-old girl smile on her face," she said. "She was happy, never complained."

Johnson worked with Simmons as a patient care tech for 11 years. She says the news of her getting critically ill hit home, and she’s donating to support her family. Simmons is a single mother of two daughters.

"When you hear about it on the news, it's a different thing," Johnson said. "But when it comes home to you, it's a whole different feeling, you know. It's like, we was like a family."

RN Jeremy Reynolds is also giving what he can. He's worked with Simmons for more than two years now.

"I know expenses will add up, and, you know, they need all the help they can get, so I'm glad to be able to help," he said. "She's by far the best nurse I've ever had the pleasure of working with...Everybody that works with her loves her. All her patients love her. She's just a fabulous person."

Archbold Memorial officials say, as of Tuesday, Simmons is still in “serious” condition.

“She’s a real gem,” Decosta said. “I think anybody that hears about this story they’re really pulling for her.”

