Advertisement

Integrity Florida says vote by mail is a valid option in its Florida Election Report

Integrity Florida releases the Florida Election Report.
Integrity Florida releases the Florida Election Report.(WCTV)
By Monica Casey
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A nonpartisan group, Integrity Florida, has conducted case studies in preparation for the upcoming election about the preparedness of Florida and the impacts of an increase in ballots cast by mail.

The group says the 2020 election will rely far more on voting by mail than previous elections have. They say perception is everything, and voters need to have confidence in the election.

Luckily, they say vote-by-mail is a valid option, especially during the pandemic.

Integrity Florida conducted case studies of five states that use universal vote by mail; 29 other states are "no excuse" states, meaning voters can request a mail ballot for any reason. Florida is one of those 29.

“Mail balloting may be slightly more susceptible to fraud than in-person voting, but in any case, existing research shows voter fraud, in general, is exceedingly rare,” said Integrity Florida’s Ben Wilcox.

Wilcox says election issues in Broward County and Palm Beach County from 2018 have been resolved over the last two years.

One concern the group raised was about young people, first-time voters, and voters with disabilities struggling to verify their signatures on a vote by mail ballot.

Integrity Florida made five suggestions moving forward.

  1. Florida should consider conducting universal vote-by-mail with the option of limited in-person voting
  2. Florida should consider pre-paying the postage for ballot return to increase voter turnout
  3. Florida should consider a biannual voter education program
  4. If it does not move to vote-by-mail, Florida should consider giving counties that option for local elections
  5. Florida should consider giving Supervisors of Election more flexibility over early voting and polling place locations.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Bragg Memorial antibody testing to begin Friday

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Monica Casey
Starting Friday, FAMU’s Bragg Memorial Stadium COVID-19 Testing Site will be offering antibody testing by appointment.

Weather

Colorado State: 24 named storms possible during 2020 Atlantic hurricane season

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Charles Roop
The Atlantic basin could see more than 20 named storms during the 2020 season, according to a forecast released Wednesday morning.

Blazers

Division II Presidents Council cancels fall championships

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
On Wednesday, the NCAA Division II Presidents Council voted to cancel championships for fall sports this season.

National

Sen. Rick Scott COVID-19 issues, Tampa event with President

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alana Austin
Sen. Rick Scott discusses the latest COVID-19 issues.

Latest News

News

Virus fears loom heavy on the minds of voters

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jake Stofan
Four out of five Floridians are concerned they’ll contract COVID-19 and die, according to a new poll by State Innovation Exchange.

News

Fight to stop school reopening likely on hold

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Mike Vasilinda
Governor Ron DeSantis isn’t budging on his plan to reopen brick and mortar schools in the coming days.

National

Sen. Rick Scott on coronavirus testing bill

Updated: 1 hours ago

Blazers

Former Seminole Alex Marshall on Valdosta State roster

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
Former Florida State tight end Alex Marshall is now a Valdosta State Blazer.

National

Sen. Rick Scott talks about Tampa event with President Trump

Updated: 1 hours ago

Rattlers

Florida A&M petitioning for games in fall, eyeing matchup with Florida State

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ryan Kelly
The Florida A&M football program is hoping to play a four-game non-conference schedule this fall, and the Rattlers are eyeing the Florida State Seminoles as an opponent.