Integrity Florida says vote by mail is a valid option in its Florida Election Report

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A nonpartisan group, Integrity Florida, has conducted case studies in preparation for the upcoming election about the preparedness of Florida and the impacts of an increase in ballots cast by mail.

The group says the 2020 election will rely far more on voting by mail than previous elections have. They say perception is everything, and voters need to have confidence in the election.

Luckily, they say vote-by-mail is a valid option, especially during the pandemic.

Integrity Florida conducted case studies of five states that use universal vote by mail; 29 other states are "no excuse" states, meaning voters can request a mail ballot for any reason. Florida is one of those 29.

“Mail balloting may be slightly more susceptible to fraud than in-person voting, but in any case, existing research shows voter fraud, in general, is exceedingly rare,” said Integrity Florida’s Ben Wilcox.

Wilcox says election issues in Broward County and Palm Beach County from 2018 have been resolved over the last two years.

One concern the group raised was about young people, first-time voters, and voters with disabilities struggling to verify their signatures on a vote by mail ballot.

Integrity Florida made five suggestions moving forward.

Florida should consider conducting universal vote-by-mail with the option of limited in-person voting Florida should consider pre-paying the postage for ballot return to increase voter turnout Florida should consider a biannual voter education program If it does not move to vote-by-mail, Florida should consider giving counties that option for local elections Florida should consider giving Supervisors of Election more flexibility over early voting and polling place locations.

