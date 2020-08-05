Advertisement

Lawyers to argue about psychologist in newspaper attack case

FILE - This June 28, 2018, file photo provided by the Anne Arundel Police shows Jarrod Ramos in Annapolis, Md. Lawyers are scheduled to argue about whether a psychologist’s observations about Ramos, who killed five people at a Maryland newspaper, should be heard by jurors who will decide whether he’s criminally responsible because of his mental health. A pretrial hearing set for Wednesday, Aug. 5, relates to the second part of the case against Ramos, who already has pleaded guilty to killing five at the Capital Gazette newspaper in 2018.
FILE - This June 28, 2018, file photo provided by the Anne Arundel Police shows Jarrod Ramos in Annapolis, Md. Lawyers are scheduled to argue about whether a psychologist’s observations about Ramos, who killed five people at a Maryland newspaper, should be heard by jurors who will decide whether he’s criminally responsible because of his mental health. A pretrial hearing set for Wednesday, Aug. 5, relates to the second part of the case against Ramos, who already has pleaded guilty to killing five at the Capital Gazette newspaper in 2018.(Anne Arundel Police via AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 8:09 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Lawyers are scheduled to argue about whether a psychologist’s observations about a man who killed five people at a Maryland newspaper should be heard by jurors who will decide whether he’s criminally responsible because of his mental health.

A pretrial hearing set for Wednesday relates to the second part of the case against Jarrod Ramos, who already has pleaded guilty to killing five at the Capital Gazette newspaper in 2018.

Dr. Gregory Saathoff, who was retained by prosecutors, interviewed employees at a detention center. He also looked into Ramos’ cell. His observations were used to support his conclusions that Ramos is criminally responsible.

Defense attorneys contend Saathoff’s testimony shouldn’t be heard by jurors. They say peering into the cell amounted to an illegal search.

Prosecutors say simply looking through the window of a jail cell isn't a search.

The sanity phase was postponed until December because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Minneapolis commission takes up proposal to disband police

Updated: moments ago
|
By AMY FORLITI
A Minneapolis commission is expected to take up a proposed amendment Wednesday that would dismantle the city’s Police Department in the wake of George Floyd’s death and replace it with a new public safety department.

National

Lebanese confront devastation after massive Beirut explosion

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By BASSEM MROUE and ZEINA KARAM Associated Press
Explosives experts and video footage have suggested the blast may have been caused by ammonium nitrate been ignited by a fire at what appeared to be a nearby warehouse containing fireworks.

National Politics

Trump encourages mail voting in Florida but sues in Nevada

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By KEVIN FREKING
In an abrupt reversal, President Donald Trump is encouraging voters in the critical swing state of Florida to vote by mail after months of criticizing the practice — and while his campaign and the GOP challenge Nevada over its new vote-by-mail law.

Whats Brewing

What’s Brewing? August 5, 2020

Updated: 30 minutes ago
What’s Brewing? August 5, 2020

Latest News

News

Leon County Booking Report: August 5, 2020

Updated: 34 minutes ago
Attached is a PDF file containing all bookings at the Leon County Detention Facility from August 4, 2020.

News

Morning Conversation: Tallahassee Mayor John Dailey

Updated: 41 minutes ago
Tallahassee Mayor John Dailey joined WCTV's Michael Hudak for a morning conversation.

National

Clorox wipes shortage to last into 2021

Updated: 42 minutes ago
Clorox's shortage of disinfectant cleaning materials will remain difficult to find well into 2021, according to their incoming CEO.

National

Dozens dead, thousands injured from massive Beirut blast

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
An explosion in Beirut leaves the city with major destruction and dozens of deaths.

National

President Trump says generals feel Beirut blast was likely an ‘attack’

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By DARLENE SUPERVILLE
President Donald Trump says U.S. military generals have told him that they think the massive explosion that rocked Beirut on Tuesday, killing more than 70 people, was likely a bomb.

News

What's Brewing? August 5, 2020

Updated: 45 minutes ago
We're taking a closer look at your local headlines.