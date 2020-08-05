Advertisement

Liberty County Commissioner dies from COVID-19

Liberty County Commissioner Dexter Barber has died from COVID-19, the President of the Florida Association of Counties announced on Twitter Wednesday.
Liberty County Commissioner Dexter Barber has died from COVID-19, the President of the Florida Association of Counties announced on Twitter Wednesday.(Liberty County)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 12:38 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Liberty County Commissioner Dexter Barber has died from COVID-19, the President of the Florida Association of Counties announced on Twitter Wednesday.

Melissa McKinlay sent the tweet about Barber’s death at 11:17 a.m.

“Florida has lost her first county commissioner to COVID,” McKinlay said. “Commissioner Dexter Barber from Liberty County passed away early this morning. We are currently gathering details & ask you to keep the Barber family in your prayers.”

Liberty County Sheriff Eddie Joe White said Barber served the community faithfully for many years.

“Commissioner Barber’s passing is a huge loss for our community and the Board of County Commissioners,” White said. “Commissioner Barber’s death reaffirms the seriousness of this pandemic our community faces. Again, I ask that everyone do their part to stop the spread of this disease and keep each other safe. During this time, please continue to support the individuals and families battling this disease. We continue to lift-up these families in prayer.”

Statement from Sheriff Eddie Joe White regarding the death of County Commissioner Dexter Barber: It was with deep...

Posted by Liberty County Florida, Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, August 5, 2020

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Tallahassee police arrest 3 in Internet Cafe bust

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Pat Mueller
Investigators obtained a search warrant for the "Fun Arcade" after they received tips from community members who felt these cafes were damaging the quality of life in their neighborhood.

News

Florida ports seek federal money as virus losses mount

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By News Service of Florida Staff
Overall, the economic impact of the virus on the ports approaches $23 billion, according to the Martin Associates analysis.

News

WCTV’s new antenna about 2.5 weeks away from full power signal

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCTV Staff
Our engineering team is hard at work to make sure you can get WCTV in your home.

News

Morning Conversation: Tallahassee Mayor John Dailey

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Michael Hudak
Mayor Dailey and WCTV's Michael Hudak discussed COVID-19 in Tallahassee, schools reopening in Leon County, FSU Football and more.

Latest News

Whats Brewing

What’s Brewing? August 5, 2020

Updated: 5 hours ago
What’s Brewing? August 5, 2020

News

Leon County Booking Report: August 5, 2020

Updated: 5 hours ago
Attached is a PDF file containing all bookings at the Leon County Detention Facility from August 4, 2020.

News

Morning Conversation: Tallahassee Mayor John Dailey

Updated: 5 hours ago
Tallahassee Mayor John Dailey joined WCTV's Michael Hudak for a morning conversation.

News

What's Brewing? August 5, 2020

Updated: 5 hours ago
We're taking a closer look at your local headlines.

News

Rob's Wednesday Morning Forecast: August 5, 2020

Updated: 5 hours ago
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola says temperatures may get as high as 97 degrees on Wednesday.

Rattlers

Marching 100 to hold virtual musical presentations in the fall

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Joey Lamar
One of the joys of the fall is watching Florida A&M’s Marching 100 take the field and dazzle with a great halftime performance.