Liberty County Commissioner dies from COVID-19

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Liberty County Commissioner Dexter Barber has died from COVID-19, the President of the Florida Association of Counties announced on Twitter Wednesday.

Melissa McKinlay sent the tweet about Barber’s death at 11:17 a.m.

“Florida has lost her first county commissioner to COVID,” McKinlay said. “Commissioner Dexter Barber from Liberty County passed away early this morning. We are currently gathering details & ask you to keep the Barber family in your prayers.”

Florida has lost her first county commissioner to COVID. Commissioner Dexter Barber from Liberty County passed away early this morning. We are currently gathering details & ask you to keep the Barber family in your prayers. @flcounties @NACoTweets — Melissa McKinlay (@VoteMcKinlay) August 5, 2020

Liberty County Sheriff Eddie Joe White said Barber served the community faithfully for many years.

“Commissioner Barber’s passing is a huge loss for our community and the Board of County Commissioners,” White said. “Commissioner Barber’s death reaffirms the seriousness of this pandemic our community faces. Again, I ask that everyone do their part to stop the spread of this disease and keep each other safe. During this time, please continue to support the individuals and families battling this disease. We continue to lift-up these families in prayer.”

Statement from Sheriff Eddie Joe White regarding the death of County Commissioner Dexter Barber: It was with deep... Posted by Liberty County Florida, Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, August 5, 2020

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.