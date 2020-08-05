Marching 100 to hold virtual musical presentations in the fall

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - One of the joys of the fall is watching Florida A&M’s Marching 100 take the field and dazzle with a great halftime performance.

Unfortunately, when the MEAC suspended fall sports, this delight was a casualty of the decision.

However, FAMU’s Director Marching and Pep Bands Dr. Shelby Chipman says the Marching 100 will perform this fall; the band is evaluating meeting in-person and having performances at Bragg Memorial Stadium.

Dr. Chipman says the band would be socially distanced and the 100 would also try to broadcast the performance so fans could still hear the band through the non-traditional format.

”So what we are going to do is have a type of virtual musical presentations,” Chipman said. “It may be at Bragg Memorial Stadium, where we are practicing social distancing, or maybe our drill field where they will have an opportunity to see the band. There won’t necessarily be any fans there like you saw at the baseball games. No fans were there, but certainly, you can connect to the people via that mechanism.”

