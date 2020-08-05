Mike’s Wednesday Evening Forecast: August 5, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - With Isaias long gone, we are back to a fairly typical hot and humid August weather pattern. Afternoon temperatures reached the mid-90s on Wednesday and felt about five to 10 degrees hotter.

A few showers and thunderstorms are still possible into the evening hours, then partly cloudy overnight with lows in the mid-70s. We are gradually going to see better chances for the normal afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms over the next few days, but temperatures will stay hot in the mid-90s.

Good chances for afternoon showers and storms are expected next week, with highs in the low-to-mid-90s. The tropics are quiet again and no development is expected for at least the next five days in the Atlantic, Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico.

