Morning Conversation: Tallahassee Mayor John Dailey

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Mayor John Dailey joined WCTV’s Michael Hudak via Skype for a morning conversation.

The two discussed COVID-19 in Tallahassee, schools reopening in Leon County, FSU Football and more.

Here are some of the questions Mayor Dailey answered Wednesday morning:

Q: COVID-19 has upended normal life in our city and across the world. First and foremost -- I want to ask how you and your family have been doing through the pandemic and quarantine, but also, what is your assessment of how the City of Tallahassee has handled this pandemic thus far?

A: Our family is doing pretty well. Of course Jenny and I have two young boys — one going into sixth grade, the other going into fourth grade. So, of course we’re paying attention to certain signs from the kids to make sure everyone is OK. It’s been different, it’s been an awkward summer. I think everyone is trying to figure out to make their way through it. I appreciate you asking about the family — I really do.

Here in Tallahassee, we’re looking at the numbers with the medical community each and every day. And of course we have just about hit 4,500 cases here. We’ve had 15 deaths. We are on a slight, seven-day downward trend, which is good for our numbers. We are by no means out of the woods, but when you’re looking at particular trends, you see a slight downward trend, which is great. Our positivity rate is still hovering around 11%. We’ve got a ways to go.

What I do think is important to stress is, when we look at impacts of what the community is doing and how it’s positively impacting us through COVID... We have the mask mandate that was put into place a couple of weeks ago. We knew we would see the results of that four to five weeks out. Here we are four to five weeks out seeing that downward trend. I think that’s directly related to the fact that this community is paying attention, we’re wearing our masks, we’re social distancing, we’re doing what we need to do to protect ourselves, our family and our friends. I’m really appreciative of the community rallying.

Q: Back to school dates in Leon County are set for August 31. As not only the mayor of this town, but also a father of two boys, how are you feeling about the start of the school year? What concerns, if any, do you have as a parent?

A: I do know that things change on a daily basis. I get that. I have full confidence in our superintendent and school board as they work through this issue on a daily basis. That they’re going to make the right decisions to keep our teachers, support staff and of course kids safe. I do appreciate the opportunity to go with the virtual learning over the brick and mortar. Most families were kind of waiting through it. Nobody has the right answer. If we did, we’d all be implementing it right now. I do know the school district is doing the best it can with the information that they have and the numbers we have. As we move forward, we’ll all be making our decisions on what to do with the school year.

Q: We know you’re a big FSU football guy. According to the ACC and SEC conferences, we will have some semblance of college football this fall, and I’ll take it, but if hte season goes as plans, what are you looking for out of Florida State Football this season?

A: Let me tell ya something: I’m fired up about Coach Norvell, his new system, and the players that we have. I know that we’re going to have a dynamic season. I’m very excited. Can’t wait for some college football.

