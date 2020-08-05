Tallahassee police arrest 3 in internet cafe gambling bust

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department says it arrested three people on Tuesday while serving a search warrant at an internet cafe on Capital Circle SE.

Investigators obtained the warrant after they received tips from community members who felt these illegal gambling operations were damaging the quality of life in their neighborhood, TPD says.

Police arrested the employee on duty and two gamblers and took $3,300 and five computers during the search at the “Fun Arcade,” according to TPD.

The employee who was arrested, 22-year-old Alaysja Burnley, was on probation and had five outstanding warrants for failing to appear in court.

“Landlords and property managers should be aware that it is illegal to knowingly rent or lease property for the purposes of gambling,” the press release says. “TPD is committed to responding to complaints about quality of life issues impacting our residents.”

Catherine Norton, 73, and Verdell Hall, 57, were charged with gambling, TPD says. The two were given notices to appear in court and released from the scene at 1164 Capital Circle SE.

Burnley faces charges of maintaining a gambling house, violation of probation, failure to appear in court for petty theft, grand theft, criminal use of personal identification information and fraudulent credit card use.

TPD says it first started investigating multiple illegal internet cafe gambling operations in April 2019 after several residents complained about the illegal activity. In March, TPD arrested five people in connection to one of these cafes.

