Thomas County Central softball to lean on experience in 2020

Thomas County Central's softball team takes hacks during practice.
Thomas County Central's softball team takes hacks during practice.(WCTV)
By Joey Lamar
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 11:10 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Thomas County Central softball is looking to improve upon last year’s third-place finish in region play.

In 2019, the Yellow Jackets record in region 1-AAAAA was 5-3. Head coach Robyn Trammell says she has a really strong junior class coming up, even though they only have one senior.

Trammell believes their experience makes up for youth and says knowing that so many returners will be back in the line up makes her excited about the season.

“These kids work so hard. Again, a lot of them play year-round. They just do a really good job out here. They work really well together. A lot of them had some innings last year. So they are coming in this year with a lot more confidence,” Trammell said.

On August 10, Thomas County Central will host Cook High School.

Latest News

College

Thomas University may consider adding women’s flag football in ‘next few years’

Updated: moments ago
Thomas University Athletic Director Rick Pearce says while it isn’t coming immediately, women’s flag football could be in the Night Hawks repertoire soon.

College

Thomas University tabs former player as men’s head basketball coach

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
The Thomas University Night Hawks have named Taylor “T.J.” Rines as the school’s new men’s head basketball coach, the school announced Tuesday.

FHSAA

‘They got heart’: New Hamilton County staff looking to steady ship after five coaches in four seasons

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Ryan Kelly
Consistency is hard to come by these days, but it’s been harder longer for the Hamilton County football program, which enters 2020 with its fifth coach in four seasons.

Sports

Marching Chiefs to still play despite no on-field performing

Updated: 5 hours ago
The ACC will not allow bands on the field for the 2020 season, a movie Florida State Director of Athletic Bands David Plack has been ready for.

Latest News

Seminoles

The beat goes on: Marching Chiefs to still play despite no on-field performing

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Ryan Kelly
The ACC will not allow bands on the field for the 2020 season, a movie Florida State Director of Athletic Bands David Plack has been ready for.

Sports

Thomas County Central football looking for success in region play

Updated: 6 hours ago
Head coach Ashley Henderson says the entire team will likely not be in full pads until Tuesday.

Sports

Thomas County Central volleyball using yoga as substitute for weight room

Updated: 6 hours ago
For the past two weeks after practice, the Yellow Jackets have participated in team yoga.

Sports

Orr officially named next FAMU softball head coach

Updated: 6 hours ago
For the first time in 29 seasons, Florida A&M will have a new head coach in the dugout this spring.

Sports

Madison County taking “players in space” to new meaning amid pandemic

Updated: 6 hours ago
Success goes hand-in-hand with Madison County football.

GHSA

Thomas County Central football looking for success in region play

Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 9:56 PM EDT
|
By Joey Lamar
Thomas County Central football is back at full strength after some of the team had to quarantine when three players and two coaches tested positive for COVID-19.