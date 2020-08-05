Thomas County Central softball to lean on experience in 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Thomas County Central softball is looking to improve upon last year’s third-place finish in region play.

In 2019, the Yellow Jackets record in region 1-AAAAA was 5-3. Head coach Robyn Trammell says she has a really strong junior class coming up, even though they only have one senior.

Trammell believes their experience makes up for youth and says knowing that so many returners will be back in the line up makes her excited about the season.

“These kids work so hard. Again, a lot of them play year-round. They just do a really good job out here. They work really well together. A lot of them had some innings last year. So they are coming in this year with a lot more confidence,” Trammell said.

On August 10, Thomas County Central will host Cook High School.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.