Thomas University may consider adding women’s flag football in ‘next few years’

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - At the NAIA level, women’s flag football is a growing sport. Part of the popularity is because member schools can offer scholarships for the sport.

Thomas University Athletic Director Rick Pearce says while it isn’t coming immediately, women’s flag football could be in the Night Hawks repertoire soon.

“We don’t have any plans for this year or next year,” Pearce said, “But as I said we are looking to, probably in the next few years, add some more sports. It seems to be a popular sport moving forward. It might be a good addition to our athletics program.”

Pearce added that currently there are schools in the Sun Conference that offer women’s flag football.

