Thomas University tabs former player as men’s head basketball coach

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Thomas University Night Hawks have named Taylor “T.J.” Rines as the school’s new men’s head basketball coach, the school announced Tuesday.

“T.J. Rines will be a great fit as our new head coach for the men’s basketball team,” said Rick Pearce, TU Director of Athletics. “Not only does he have outstanding coaching skills, but T.J. also has a heart for Thomas University and our basketball program. Our players will learn a great deal from him, both on and off the court.”

Rines, a Clyo, Georgia native, played for TU and graduated from the school in 2017 before serving as a graduate assistant at TU under previous head coach Brent Crews.

Rines most recently served as an assistant coach at Reinhardt University last season.

Last year, the Night Hawks went 6-20 with a 3-15 record in The Sun Conference. The Night Hawks lost their last nine games of the season to close the year.

