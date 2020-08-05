Advertisement

Valdosta man arrested after sitting at drive-thru with no pants on

(KGWN)
By Fletcher Keel
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Valdosta Police Department says they have arrested a man on an indecent exposure charge after sitting at a drive-thru window with no pants on.

VPD says around 6:50 p.m. on Tuesday, officials responded to the 1100 block of North St. Augustine Road after a citizen called 911 to report an indecent exposure incident.

Officials say the citizen reported that the person was sitting in the vehicle at the window with his “genital area” exposed.

Authorities say an officer made contact with the man, later identified as 45-year-old Deshon Jones, and observed Jones was pantsless and was exposed.

VPD says Jones was detained and transported to Lowndes County Jail.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Full Interview: Peter Navarro

Updated: 54 minutes ago

National

Sen. Sherrod Brown on President Trump's upcoming visit to Ohio

Updated: 57 minutes ago

News

Bragg Memorial antibody testing to begin Friday

Updated: 1 hour ago
Starting Friday, FAMU’s Bragg Memorial Stadium COVID-19 Testing Site will be offering antibody testing by appointment.

News

Mike’s Wednesday Evening Forecast: August 5, 2020

Updated: 1 hour ago
Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall takes a look at your forecast for the evening of Wednesday, August 5.

Latest News

News

Fight to stop school reopening likely on hold

Updated: 1 hour ago
Governor Ron DeSantis isn’t budging on his plan to reopen brick and mortar schools in the coming days.

News

Bragg Memorial antibody testing to begin Friday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Monica Casey
Starting Friday, FAMU’s Bragg Memorial Stadium COVID-19 Testing Site will be offering antibody testing by appointment.

News

Integrity Florida says vote by mail is a valid option in its Florida Election Report

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Monica Casey
A nonpartisan group, Integrity Florida, has conducted case studies in preparation for the upcoming election about the preparedness of Florida and the impacts of an increase in ballots cast by mail.

Weather

Colorado State: 24 named storms possible during 2020 Atlantic hurricane season

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Charles Roop
The Atlantic basin could see more than 20 named storms during the 2020 season, according to a forecast released Wednesday morning.

Blazers

Division II Presidents Council cancels fall championships

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
On Wednesday, the NCAA Division II Presidents Council voted to cancel championships for fall sports this season.

National

Sen. Rick Scott COVID-19 issues, Tampa event with President

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alana Austin
Sen. Rick Scott discusses the latest COVID-19 issues.