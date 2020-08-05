Valdosta man arrested after sitting at drive-thru with no pants on

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Valdosta Police Department says they have arrested a man on an indecent exposure charge after sitting at a drive-thru window with no pants on.

VPD says around 6:50 p.m. on Tuesday, officials responded to the 1100 block of North St. Augustine Road after a citizen called 911 to report an indecent exposure incident.

Officials say the citizen reported that the person was sitting in the vehicle at the window with his “genital area” exposed.

Authorities say an officer made contact with the man, later identified as 45-year-old Deshon Jones, and observed Jones was pantsless and was exposed.

VPD says Jones was detained and transported to Lowndes County Jail.

