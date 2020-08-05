Advertisement

WCTV’s new antenna about 2.5 weeks away from full power signal

The WCTV engineering team is making progress in bringing our new antenna to full power.
By WCTV Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Many of you have reached out to us about connectivity issues to our temporary antenna during the rescan process. Our engineering team is hard at work to make sure you can get WCTV in your home.

The new antenna will be up to full power in about two and a half weeks. In the meantime, please reach out to our team at eng@wctv.tv or call 850-893-6666 ext. 229, so they can help you find us on the temporary antenna.

It’s possible you could be too far away from the temporary antenna, so that may be why you lost our signal in the first place.

We are very sorry about this inconvenience. Our team is emailing and calling everyone back to help you find a solution.

Remember, you can watch our newscasts live at https://www.wctv.tv/livestream/ or after they’ve aired on https://www.sbtv.com/.

This is the tower that sends WCTV's signal to homes across the Big Bend and South Georgia
In about two and a half weeks, this tower will be at full strength, delivering WCTV to homes throughout South Georgia and the Big Bend.
