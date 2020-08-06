3 minors safe after high speed chase for burglary suspect in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says three minors are safe after a high speed chase for a burglary suspect led to a car crash on Wednesday.

JCSO says the man drove off when they initially tried to talk to him, not far from the area of the burglary in Dogwood Heights.

Deputies chased the man a couple miles outside of Marianna. The suspect ran through multiple stop signs at major intersections in the area of Highway 71 near CVS and traveled at speeds well over the limit on Highway 90 towards the Chipola River Bridge, JCSO says. The suspect then turned at a high rate of speed onto Old US Road next to AutoZone, where investigators tried to initiate a traffic stop.

The suspect finally lost control of his car and crashed near the intersection of Dogwood Drive and Old Greenwood Road, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies say the man crawled out of the car, and he was taken into custody. Deputies say a 17-year-old girl also crawled out of the car, and they found a 2-year-old child standing in the back seat. Additionally, JCSO says deputies found a 3-year-old child had been thrown from the car into the grass.

The teen girl and two toddlers were “miraculously” unharmed, deputies say. They were taken to Southeast Alabama Medical Center as a precaution.

JCSO identified Domingo Morales Hamilton Fernando as the suspect in the burglary and chase. He was also taken to Southeast Alabama Medical Center, where he is in critical condition. Deputies were able to identify Fernando through the Department of Homeland Security, where he is wanted for being in the country illegally. He is also wanted in connection to human trafficking and smuggling, according to deputies.

Fernando has a warrant out for his arrest once he’s released from the hospital.

The sheriff’s office says they were unaware of the three minors in the car at the time of the chase. Sheriff Lou Roberts says he would not have allowed the chase to continue if he knew there were children involved. Again, all three minors were unharmed.

