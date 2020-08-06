ACC unveils dates, times for Florida State’s 2020 schedule

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - On Thursday, the Atlantic Coast Conference released dates and times for Florida State’s abbreviated 2020 schedule.

Last week, the ACC announced its plan for the 2020 football season, with each team playing 10 conference games and one non-conference game.

FSU will open the season at home on September 12 against Georgia Tech.

The Seminoles’ lone non-conference game comes the following week against Samford, who was FSU’s only non-conference opponent on the original schedule.

They play Notre Dame on the road on October 10. The most challenging opponent on the docket, Clemson, comes to Doak Campbell Stadium on November 21.

FSU has six home games and five away games.

