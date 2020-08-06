Advertisement

Cheetos Mac ‘n’ Cheese comes out this weekend

It's seriously cheesy
Frito-Lay and Quaker Foods are launching three flavors of Cheetos Mac ‘n’ Cheese: Bold & Cheesy, Flamin’ Hot and Cheesy Jalapeño.
By Gray News Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
(Gray News) – Chester Cheetah must be mighty proud of this cheesy goodness.

Frito-Lay and Quaker Foods are launching three flavors of Cheetos Mac ‘n’ Cheese: Bold & Cheesy, Flamin’ Hot and Cheesy Jalapeño.

The boxes and single-serve cups will be available starting Saturday at Walmart and will later appear at other retailers next year.

The PepsiCo-owned companies are jumping into a market dominated by Kraft and Velveeta.

The idea for Cheetos Mac 'n' Cheese came from a fan who was already using Cheetos to make a homemade mac and cheese.

It was so popular, the company decided to come up with their own version of it.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

