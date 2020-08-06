Advertisement

Country star Kane Brown appears in selfie with employee at Virginia travel center

By Ed Payne
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RAPHINE, Va. (Gray News) – You never know when your brush with fame will come.

Angie Graves was working at the Subway at White’s Travel Center along Interstate 81/64 on Thursday morning when she spied country music star Kane Brown.

“He was super-cool as he posed with Angie for a selfie!!” a Facebook post from the travel center said.

Brown flashes a hang-loose sign and appears to be smiling behind his mask.

The singer’s latest single is “Be Like That.”

