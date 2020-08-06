Advertisement

Former FSU fraternity members to face felony hazing in Leon County

Three former Florida State University fraternity members will now face felony hazing charges in Leon County after the State Supreme Court declined to take their case on Wednesday.
By Emma Wheeler
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Three former Florida State University fraternity members will now face felony hazing charges in Leon County after the State Supreme Court declined to take their case on Wednesday.

Luke Kluttz, Anthony Oppenheimer and Anthony Petagine are accused of felony hazing in the death of Andrew Coffey.

Coffey, a Pi Kappa Phi pledge, died of alcohol poisoning in November 2017 at an off-campus party.

Kluttz, Oppenheimer and Petagine appealed to the Florida Supreme Court back in April. Their attorneys argued there was no basis for felony charges, but the Court declined to hear the case.

State Attorney Jack Campbell says he’s pleased with the decision.

“We believe in the case, we always did believe in the case,” Campbell said. “We wanted to go ahead and I’m pleased that the 1st District Court of Appeals agreed that we had a sound case and that the Florida Supreme Court ruled that they would not set aside that ruling. Now, we’re ready to go ahead and take the next step.”

Campbell says they are setting up a meeting with the Coffey family next week.

A court appearance is scheduled for August 20 to decide where to go from here But, due to COVID-19, a lot of the court system has been put on hold, so when any trial dates can be set is still up in the air.

