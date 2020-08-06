Frenchtown-Southside CRA grant program still has funds available for local businesses

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Local business owners in the Frenchtown-Southside CRA district are eligible to receive $2,000 in a one-time grant program.

A total of $250,000 was made available when the program was approved.

So far, 53 businesses have received funding, a total of about $106,000; that means more than half of the funding is still available. The remaining funding is enough for grants to go to between 60 and 70 more businesses.

One shop in Railroad Square received funding: Phaze One Skate Shop.

"I'm just happy to have any kind of business right now really," said owner Orlando Vazquez

Vazquez says he's owned the shop since the early 1990s, first located on Gaines Street, and later moving to Railroad Square during the pandemic.

"The shop used to be a place for the community. Skateboarders would meet up outside the shop and they would go out and skate but they don't have that right now," said Vazquez.

He says his shop is only doing one-third of its local business.

"We also sell clothing and things that people have to try on but right now we don't want people trying stuff on that might also be passed to somebody else," said Vazquez.

He called the $2,000 grant “Clutch.”

"They gave me some money to be able to pay the rent and utility bills and a couple of other things, so I'm very grateful," said Vazquez.

To be eligible for the grant, a business must be located inside the Frenchtown-Southside CRA district; the City has an option for businesses to determine whether their addresses fall inside that boundary here.

Assistant City Manager Wayne Tedder says the Commission intends for the program to run for about two months, or until the funding runs out.

This program is separate from the previous Blueprint CEDR grant, in which $1 million in grants went to local businesses. Tedder says the focus on the redevelopment zones is critical.

“One of the major commitments to the City for the CRA is to lift those areas up. They’re areas that have been in decline over time, and we want to make these parts of our community as successful as every other part of Tallahassee,” said Tedder.

The grants can be used for a variety of business needs.

“So if it’s hiring additional drivers to be able to deliver products if it’s to pay the salaries of existing employees,” explained Tedder.

The CRA says as part of the program, they are asking businesses receiving grants to make a commitment to try to stay in business for at least another 45 days. You can apply here.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.