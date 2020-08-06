FSU shares latest on attendance, Norvell comments on schedule

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (247) - Florida State learned their 2020 football schedule on Thursday. The full schedule can be found here.

Head coach Mike Norvell shared a statement, via FSU release, about the new schedule.

“We are excited for the opportunity to compete this fall,” head coach Mike Norvell said. “I want to thank the ACC presidents, athletic directors and coaches for working together on a plan to move forward safely. Our team has been working hard this summer and we are all looking forward to beginning preseason camp this week. It’s important all of us do our part to ensure we can play football in a way that is safe for our players, coaches and fans this fall. Wear a mask, practice social distancing and wash your hands so we can all enjoy the sport we love very soon.”

That same release had the latest on FSU’s attendance plans for this upcoming football season.

Attendance for FSU’s 2020 home games will be limited in the stadium bowl and the Dunlap Champions Club. FSU will adhere to CDC social distancing guidelines, which will limit capacity to somewhere between 20-25%. The Seminole Boosters, Inc., and FSU’s Athletic Ticket Office will work with current 2020 season ticket holders to review their options as a result of the limited seating.

