GHSA cancels football scrimmage games, keeps season start date on Sept. 4

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – The Georgia High School Association said Thursday that all preseason scrimmage games will be canceled, but players can continue to practice ahead of the season start date of September 4.

The GHSA made the announcement after a discussion between executive director Robin Hines and his sport-medicine advisors. Previously, the GHSA delayed the start of high school football season until September 4 in late July.

Since that announcement, numerous schools have reported positive cases of COVID-19 among players and staffs. Schools have been reshuffling plans to return to class as some schools start back virtually and others try to start back with in-person learning immediately.

With the scheduled start date in place, the rest of the schedule for fall high school football will remain in place. Another fall sport, cheerleading, will have competition season adjusted “to align with the proposed new dates for Region and State Championship.”

The GHSA said the first date for competitions would be November 21 and the State Cheerleading Finals would be on February 26-27, 2021.

