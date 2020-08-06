Advertisement

Landlord arrested after confronting tenant about ex-girlfriend, JCSO says

(KGWN)
By Pat Mueller
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says it arrested a landlord who broke into an occupied rental house because he believed the tenant was seeing his ex-girlfriend.

JCSO deputies responded to a call about a shooting on Riverbend Road, which is south of Marianna, at around 7:40 p.m. Wednesday.

Deputies learned that 59-year-old William Tracy Spivey began beating on the bedroom window of the home, which he owns, when he arrived in the area. Spivey then went to the rear door of the house, where he got into a heated argument with the tenant, according to JCSO.

After the exchange, the tenant went back inside the home, where his two small children were inside, deputies say.

According to the sheriff’s office, Spivey then entered the house uninvited while armed with a shovel he found in the backyard. The tenant then grabbed a shotgun and told Spivey to get out of the house, JCSO says.

Spivey threatened to hurt the tenant physically and started to approach him, deputies say. The tenant fired a warning shot in the direction of Spivey, who received powder burns to his face, according to the sheriff’s office.

Spivey was treated and released from the Jackson Hospital before he was taken to the Jackson County Jail. The sheriff’s office says he faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and burglary with assault or battery.

During the investigation, deputies learned that Spivey was angry because he believed the tenant had been seeing his ex-girlfriend. Spivey also reportedly texted his ex-girlfriend, telling her she needed to be out of the house when he arrived, JCSO says.

“Evidence located at the scene verified the tenant’s account of the incident,” JCSO says.

