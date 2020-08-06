Leon County Schools say 30 employees have tested positive for COVID-19 since April

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County Schools say they are “aware” of 30 district employees that have tested positive for COVID-19 since April.

LCS says there are also 134 employees who are currently in quarantine protocols due to possible exposure.

The full statement can be seen below.

The district is aware of 30 total employees that have tested positive for Covid-19 since tracking began April. There are an 134 employees that are currently in quarantine protocols due to possible exposure. The CDC guidelines declare up to a 14 day quarantine protocol when anyone is within six feet of a positive carrier for more than 15 minutes. When school begins, families will receive notification of a positive case on their school campus.

In-person learning is slated to begin in Leon County on August 31.

