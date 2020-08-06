Leon County Schools say 30 employees have tested positive for COVID-19 since April
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 2:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County Schools say they are “aware” of 30 district employees that have tested positive for COVID-19 since April.
LCS says there are also 134 employees who are currently in quarantine protocols due to possible exposure.
The full statement can be seen below.
In-person learning is slated to begin in Leon County on August 31.
