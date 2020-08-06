Lowndes third basemen hoping to break own home run record in 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Georgia High School softball season begins on Thursday and one Lowndes High School infielder is looking to break her own home run record.

“This season has got me hype,” Lowndes third baseman Tori Hedgecock said.

She deserves to be excited; last year, the rising senior broke the school’s single-season home run record, blasting 15 long balls. This year, she wants more.

“20 is my goal,” she explained.

But, last year’s record had an extra bonus. At one time, her sister was the home run queen. Now, the top spot is back in the family.

“[My sister] had the home run record two years ago,” Hedgecock said. “Then, a girl named Madison May beat it last year and then I beat this year. It’s kind of a rivalry between me and my sister that I beat her home run record.”

But, she makes sure not to hold the record over her sister’s head.

“She’s a little scary,” Hedgecock said. “She knows.”

Like most power hitters, Hedgecock says she goes the plate looking to hit line drives; the balls just happen to go over the fence, but she knows when to be aggressive.

“If they’re throwing a lot of first-pitch strikes, of course. I’m going to go up there and look for that first-pitch strike,” she explained. “If they are a little wild, I might take a couple of balls and maybe even look at a strike so that I can get a good count. When they are down in the count, of course, they are going to try to throw a strike.”

Hedgecock says teams try to counter her offensive attack with a lot of outside and off-speed pitches.

“I do work on that a lot,” she said. “I struggle on going opposite field, but that’s really what I work on.”

Hedgecock’s chase to 20 begins Thursday as Lowndes hosts Bainbridge.

