Advertisement

Lowndes third basemen hoping to break own home run record in 2020

By Joey Lamar
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 11:31 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Georgia High School softball season begins on Thursday and one Lowndes High School infielder is looking to break her own home run record.

“This season has got me hype,” Lowndes third baseman Tori Hedgecock said.

She deserves to be excited; last year, the rising senior broke the school’s single-season home run record, blasting 15 long balls. This year, she wants more.

“20 is my goal,” she explained.

But, last year’s record had an extra bonus. At one time, her sister was the home run queen. Now, the top spot is back in the family.

“[My sister] had the home run record two years ago,” Hedgecock said. “Then, a girl named Madison May beat it last year and then I beat this year. It’s kind of a rivalry between me and my sister that I beat her home run record.”

But, she makes sure not to hold the record over her sister’s head.

“She’s a little scary,” Hedgecock said. “She knows.”

Like most power hitters, Hedgecock says she goes the plate looking to hit line drives; the balls just happen to go over the fence, but she knows when to be aggressive.

“If they’re throwing a lot of first-pitch strikes, of course. I’m going to go up there and look for that first-pitch strike,” she explained. “If they are a little wild, I might take a couple of balls and maybe even look at a strike so that I can get a good count. When they are down in the count, of course, they are going to try to throw a strike.”

Hedgecock says teams try to counter her offensive attack with a lot of outside and off-speed pitches.

“I do work on that a lot,” she said. “I struggle on going opposite field, but that’s really what I work on.”

Hedgecock’s chase to 20 begins Thursday as Lowndes hosts Bainbridge.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Signs ominous and hopeful as college sports hangs in balance

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press and RALPH D. RUSSO
The NCAA Board of Governors handed off any decision on whether to hold championships for fall sports such as soccer and lower-level football to each division.

GHSA

Southern Cal QB commit transferring from Calif. HS to Valdosta

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Greg Biggins
Southern Cal quarterback commit Jake Garcia will play his senior year of football at Valdosta High School

Sports

Florida A&M petitioning for games in fall, eyeing matchup with Florida State

Updated: 5 hours ago
The Florida A&M football program is hoping to play a four-game non-conference schedule this fall, and the Rattlers are eyeing the Florida State Seminoles as an opponent.

Blazers

Division II Presidents Council cancels fall championships

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
On Wednesday, the NCAA Division II Presidents Council voted to cancel championships for fall sports this season.

Latest News

Blazers

Former Seminole Alex Marshall on Valdosta State roster

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
Former Florida State tight end Alex Marshall is now a Valdosta State Blazer.

Rattlers

Florida A&M petitioning for games in fall, eyeing matchup with Florida State

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Ryan Kelly
The Florida A&M football program is hoping to play a four-game non-conference schedule this fall, and the Rattlers are eyeing the Florida State Seminoles as an opponent.

Rattlers

Marching 100 to hold virtual musical presentations in the fall

Updated: Aug. 4, 2020 at 11:35 PM EDT
|
By Joey Lamar
One of the joys of the fall is watching Florida A&M’s Marching 100 take the field and dazzle with a great halftime performance.

College

Thomas University may consider adding women’s flag football in ‘next few years’

Updated: Aug. 4, 2020 at 11:28 PM EDT
Thomas University Athletic Director Rick Pearce says while it isn’t coming immediately, women’s flag football could be in the Night Hawks repertoire soon.

GHSA

Thomas County Central softball to lean on experience in 2020

Updated: Aug. 4, 2020 at 11:10 PM EDT
|
By Joey Lamar
Thomas County Central softball is looking to improve upon last year’s third-place finish in region play.

College

Thomas University tabs former player as men’s head basketball coach

Updated: Aug. 4, 2020 at 10:21 PM EDT
|
By Fletcher Keel
The Thomas University Night Hawks have named Taylor “T.J.” Rines as the school’s new men’s head basketball coach, the school announced Tuesday.