Mike’s Thursday Evening Forecast: August 6, 2020

By Mike McCall
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Once again, there was plenty of heat and humidity in the area on Thursday, but eastern areas had a nice cluster of showers and some thunderstorms early this afternoon.

Those have since moved out to the northeast, but a few other pop-up showers and thunderstorms will continue in the Florida Big Bend and South Georgia into the early evening hours, then partly cloudy overnight with lows in the mid-70s.

Not much change is expected Friday and Saturday, then slightly better chances for afternoon and evening showers and storms will return Sunday, into next week.

Lows will stay in the mid-70s and highs in the mid-to-low-90s.

In the tropics, all is quiet throughout the Atlantic, Caribbean, and Gulf of Mexico.

