Miller County to host new air ambulance service

COLQUITT, Ga. (WCTV) - Survival Flight, a company that provides emergency medical air and ground transportation for critically injured patients, announced Thursday its new base in Miller County Georgia will open on Aug. 7.

Survival Flight has partnered with Miller County officials to add an additional lifesaving resource to Southwest Georgia and Northern Florida.

“Everyone here at Survival Flight is excited to get off the ground and start working with some of the great first responders and partners we’ve met here in Colquitt and Miller County,” Chris Millard, Survival Flight CEO, said. “We pride ourselves in providing safe and fast emergency medical transport at all of our bases, but we also pride ourselves in becoming a member of the community.”

The base at SF-19 will be staffed 24 hours a day with a crew that includes a pilot, flight nurse and flight paramedic. The Bell 407 helicopter at the base has the ability to transport a patient from Miller County and surrounding communities to tertiary hospitals in Tallahassee, Dothan, Atlanta, Albany, Gainesville, Atlanta, Thomasville, and other facilities within 120 miles.

Survival Flight is headquartered in Batesville, Ark., and has 16 other bases across the country. SF-19 is the first Survival Flight base located in Georgia. In addition to this new base, Survival Flight also has bases in Alabama, Arkansas, Illinois, Missouri and Oklahoma.

Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.