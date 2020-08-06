Advertisement

Miller County to host new air ambulance service

Survival Flight has partnered with Miller County officials to add an additional lifesaving resource to Southwest Georgia and Northern Florida.
Survival Flight has partnered with Miller County officials to add an additional lifesaving resource to Southwest Georgia and Northern Florida.(Survival Flight)
By Dave Miller
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 1:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLQUITT, Ga. (WCTV) - Survival Flight, a company that provides emergency medical air and ground transportation for critically injured patients, announced Thursday its new base in Miller County Georgia will open on Aug. 7.

Survival Flight has partnered with Miller County officials to add an additional lifesaving resource to Southwest Georgia and Northern Florida.

“Everyone here at Survival Flight is excited to get off the ground and start working with some of the great first responders and partners we’ve met here in Colquitt and Miller County,” Chris Millard, Survival Flight CEO, said. “We pride ourselves in providing safe and fast emergency medical transport at all of our bases, but we also pride ourselves in becoming a member of the community.”

The base at SF-19 will be staffed 24 hours a day with a crew that includes a pilot, flight nurse and flight paramedic. The Bell 407 helicopter at the base has the ability to transport a patient from Miller County and surrounding communities to tertiary hospitals in Tallahassee, Dothan, Atlanta, Albany, Gainesville, Atlanta, Thomasville, and other facilities within 120 miles.

Survival Flight is headquartered in Batesville, Ark., and has 16 other bases across the country. SF-19 is the first Survival Flight base located in Georgia. In addition to this new base, Survival Flight also has bases in Alabama, Arkansas, Illinois, Missouri and Oklahoma.

Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Candidate Dr. Mark Neumann addresses fundraising gap in WI-03 democratic primary

Updated: 44 minutes ago

Weather

NOAA: The 2020 Atlantic hurricane season could be ‘extremely active’

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Charles Roop
Another organization is calling for an above-average hurricane season as the Atlantic basin has recorded nine named storms so far.

Seminoles

FSU shares latest on attendance, Norvell comments on schedule

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Chris Nee
FSU Athletics says it is limiting capacity at football games to 20 to 25% for the 2020 season.

News

Landlord arrested after confronting tenant about ex-girlfriend, JCSO says

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Pat Mueller
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says it arrested a landlord who broke into an occupied rental house because he believed the tenant was seeing his ex-girlfriend.

Latest News

News

3 minors safe after high speed chase for burglary suspect in Jackson County

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Pat Mueller
Deputies said it was miraculous that the children were unharmed in the crash.

Seminoles

ACC unveils dates for Florida State’s 2020 schedule

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
On Thursday, the Atlantic Coast Conference released the dates for Florida State’s abbreviated 2020 schedule.

News

Tallahassee family fighting for a way to see their sick mother

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Brandon Spencer
For months, Sarah Anderson was not allowed to see her mother in her nursing home due to visitor restrictions. After several health issues however, her mother was moved to Capital Regional Medical Center.

News

Leon County Booking Report: August 6, 2020

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WCTV Staff
Attached is a PDF file containing all bookings at the Leon County Detention Facility from August 5, 2020.

Whats Brewing

What’s Brewing? August 6, 2020

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WCTV Staff
What’s Brewing? August 6, 2020

News

Dexter Barber remembered by family, friends

Updated: 6 hours ago
Barber spent over 22 years as a Liberty County Commissioner and over 40 years as a contractor, creating thousands of homes for families in the county.