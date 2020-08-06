Advertisement

NOAA: The 2020 Atlantic hurricane season could be ‘extremely active’

This year's hurricane forecast of up to 25 is the highest number NOAA has ever predicted, beating the 21 predicted for 2005.
This year's hurricane forecast of up to 25 is the highest number NOAA has ever predicted, beating the 21 predicted for 2005.(Source: NASA)
By Charles Roop
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 1:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Another organization is projecting what might be an “extremely active” hurricane season in the Atlantic basin, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration on Thursday.

NOAA has increased its forecast for named storms from 13 to 19 named storms total in the 2020 season to 19 to 25. The updated projection for hurricanes is now seven to 11, with three to six of those becoming major hurricanes. Major hurricanes are classified as those with maximum sustained winds of 111 mph. This forecast was released a day after Colorado State released its updated numbers for the season, calling for 24 named storms in 2020.

There were a few major factors highlighted in the conference call and press release Thursday, including cooler waters off of the Pacific coast of South America, which leads to a neutral or La Nińa phase. This cooler phase leads to lower wind shear in the Caribbean and Atlantic, keeping would-be or existing tropical cyclones intact.

The speed of the trade winds in the tropical Atlantic were lower, likely helping to keep ocean upwelling to a minimum and allowing water temperatures to be warmer than normal. Also, an enhanced West African Monsoon can allow for more tropical waves to develop in the region and potentially become tropical storms and hurricanes.

It’s important to note that the current projection includes the storms that have already happened in the 2020 season, and that these forecasts do not mention where storms could go. It’s also important to ensure that hurricane kits and plans are ready to go within their families and homes. The WCTV Pinpoint Weather Hurricane Guide has details on what to do before, during and after the storm.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

