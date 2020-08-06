Advertisement

One of a kind: Dexter Barber remembered by family, friends

Dexter Barber with family
Dexter Barber with family(WCTV)
By Sophia Hernandez
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 10:05 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - One of a kind: That is how 74-year-old Dexter Barber is described by his community.

Barber spent over 22 years as a County Commissioner for Liberty County and over 40 years as a contractor, creating thousands of homes for families across the Panhandle.

On Wednesday morning, he lost his life to COVID-19.

His son tells WCTV that he was diagnosed on Sunday, and his mother, Dexter’s wife, found out she was positive on Monday. She is currently still in the hospital battling the virus.

Duane Barber, Dexter’s son, describes his father as a community man. He says his home was Liberty County, and the people there are the reason he got into public service.

“Just his impact on people and he truly cared about people,” is what Duane says will be what Dexter is remembered for most.

Dexter was a man who loved his family. He spent 54 years married to his high school sweetheart and had three children, eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

He is also a devout man of God: Duane says that before his father passed, his father said his greatest accomplishment was baptizing all of his grandchildren, except the youngest.

Duane furthers, above all else, Dexter loved the place that repped #LibertyStrong, “He’s a fixture at all ball games, and everyone knows him in different roles, and not one of them he wouldn’t go up and talk to. He just loved people, whether it was a McDonalds in Quincy or a Walmart in Tallahassee, he would stop and talk to people.”

Someone else who knew Barber well is the Liberty County Sheriff, Eddie Joe White.

Sheriff White calls Dexter a caretaker and champion of the county. He shares that the local contractor, not only built homes for thousands but employed hundreds. And he served as a commissioner, who prided himself on always putting others first, “The best way I could describe him,” states Sheriff White, “if you had a dignitary run through your town and this dignitary ran into one person, you would want it to be Dexter Barber.”

Duane says the 74-year-old did have underlying health conditions which only heightened his symptoms for the Covid-19 virus. Wednesday, his family remembers a beloved man, who left a lasting impact on so many lives, “No one is perfect,” shares Duane, “But in our eyes, he was pretty close to perfect. He was a great person, very giving, very loving..You knew he loved you and cared deeply for you.”

While family members continue to battle COVID-19, and funeral arrangements are still being organized, Duane says they will carry on, just like his father taught him.

