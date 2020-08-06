Patronless Masters likely, says mayor, who trusts organizers to take precautions

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As the sporting world continues to wrestle with moving forward in a world still in the grips of a pandemic, many are beginning to wonder about the status of the Masters in November.

Golf’s annual springtime tournament was already postponed due to the coronavirus in March. Sports leagues around the country are coming up with differing plans. The Augusta National Golf Club has yet to put out guidance on what the November tournament will resemble.

Mayor Hardie Davis LIVE NOW: Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis is holding a news conference at 11:30 a.m. Posted by News 12 NBC 26 on Wednesday, August 5, 2020

Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis believes the tournament will go on but likely without patrons this year.

“I think that based on everything I know about what’s taking place at Augusta National, they’ve been on the front lines of reviewing what the PGA is doing. I think, as you see, the tournament’s happening tomorrow -- the PGA Championship at TPC Harding Park -- without fans. And that’s likely what probably will happen here in Augusta. We have a tournament without fans.”

Davis did say, however, that he has faith that the ANGC can move forward with a Masters tournament with fans provided the proper precautions are put in place.

“Do I believe that the Augusta National Golf Club can do it better than anybody? Absolutely,” Davis said.

When pressed on what he prefers, a Masters with or without patrons, Davis said in the end, he just wants to see golf.

