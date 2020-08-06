Second Harvest feeds families, making plans for remote learning

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -The Second Harvest of the Big Bend is helping dozens of families put food on the table Wednesday, holding a distribution in Tallahassee's Railroad Square.

The food bank partnered with Granny Elliott's Share Pantry to host a curbside food distribution at a time many families may need it most.

Food assistance programs say more families are having trouble keeping food on the table during the pandemic. Granny Elliott’s Share Pantry provides about 400 meals every month for those in need. They say, they’re noticing more families requesting kid friendly food.

Monique Ellsworth, CEO of Second Harvest of the Big Bend, says prior to the pandemic they estimated one in four children were impacted by food insecurity. Now, that's estimated to be one in three children.

And it could get worse.

The Leon County School District says 12,000 students are expected to continue learning remotely fall semester.

Second Harvest says they plan to continue some existing food assistance programs, like the backpack programs. They help provide kid friendly food for elementary students on Fridays to take fill the need over weekends.

The organization is also working with districts across the region to work out solutions to meet online learning families, like setting up pick up locations for parents.

"Whatever way we have to modify the distribution methods that have worked in the past to meet the current need and all of the complications and obstacles that stand before us, moving forward there's commitment across the board," Ellsworth said.

Second Harvest has also been hosting more distribution sites in communities across the Big Bend, like the one Wednesday in Railroad Square. Ellsworth says in a typical year, the organization would use partner agencies to distribute meals. Because many of them relied on the help of volunteers, many of which were elderly, several agencies have shut down during the pandemic.

“Over ten percent of our partner agencies closed their doors, our ability to get in to the counties that we service has largely been dependent on our capability and driving our trucks to, and doing direct distributions from our vehicles,” Ellsworth said.

Kristy Jones is one of the dozens of people relying on these sites.

Jones and her husband both lost their jobs due to the coronavirus, and they've struggled finding re-employment in a competitive market.

"There are people who without this would go hungry," Jones said. "This saves so many lives and keeps so many people off the streets, because if I didn't have distribution centers like Second Harvest and some of the other ones, I would have to be picking and choosing between paying my rent and groceries."

Second Harvest is hosting several more pop up events through the rest of the week. That schedule can be found here.

"There are families who are having to make really difficult decisions, and if where they're going to get their food isn't one of them, they're able to focus on other responsibilities that they have for their family," Ellsworth said.

Officials with the Leon County School District say they are still working on what options there are to continue providing food for remote learning families. They hope to have a finalized plan in a few days.

