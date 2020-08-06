Advertisement

Southern Cal QB commit transferring from Calif. HS to Valdosta

Valdosta football players run out of the tunnel
Valdosta football players run out of the tunnel(Joey Lamar)
By Greg Biggins
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 9:55 PM EDT
VALDOSTA, Ga. (247Sports) - USC quarterback commit Jake Garcia will play his senior year of football at Valdosta High School.

Garcia was at La Habra (Calif.) and set to play for his hometown school this fall. When California football was pushed back to January, Garcia decided to make the move to the Georgia perennial power.

“I’m really excited about the decision,” Garcia said. “For me, it was big to play as a senior. I need those game reps and this is going to be a big year for me mentally as well in terms of preparing for college. 

"With not just California football shut down but the entire West Coast pretty much, Arizona, Nevada, Washington, etc, I knew I had to leave the region. Like I said, I think senior year is a really important time to learn and get better. This will be big for my development and I felt this was the best move for me to make long term."

As for how Garcia picked Valodsta;

“That’s a big time program,” Garcia said. “Football is huge in the South so I’m looking forward to the experience. I’m excited to see what Southern football is all about, plus I have family in Atlanta and they talked about what a great school Valdosta is and what great tradition they have.

“The facilities are amazing but it’s not just about football. They have a great academic reputation as well so it checked off all the boxes for me. I think the move will really benefit me as an early graduate and it will help prepare me when I get to college in January.”

Valdosta will be Garcia’s fourth high school but there were good reasons behind his previous transfers. He played at Long Beach Poly (Calif.) as a freshman but transferred to Harbor City (Calif.) Narbonne after former Jackrabbit head coach Antonio Pierce left for Arizona State.

He spent the last two years at Narbonne but when former head coach Manny Douglas was forced to resign, Garcia transferred to La Habra to play for his local school. Garcia is on track to graduate early and enroll at USC in the spring and would have missed his senior season had he stayed local.

Instead, he'll play for one of the top programs in the South and a legendary coach in Rush Propst.

Garcia is among the nation’s top signal callers and is currently rated the No. 37 player nationally in the 247Sports Composite. He has been one of the top signal callers in the region since his sophomore year and has a smooth effortless delivery with a live arm and a very projectable frame. He moves well and is a better athlete then given credit for and has a very nice upside to him. 

He committed to the Trojans back in September and said his pledge remains as strong as ever. 

“Yep, I’m still very solid in my commitment,” Garcia said. “The move to Georgia doesn’t change anything. I have communicated with the coaching staff and they supported my decision 110% as it is the best move to prepare me for the next level.

Copyright 2020 247Sports. All rights reserved.

