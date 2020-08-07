Advertisement

As LCS COVID-19 cases rise, teachers and parents express concerns

(WCAX)
By Jacob Murphey
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 10:35 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County classrooms remain quiet, but the district is fighting a rising wave of COVID-19 infections.

A Leon County Schools spokesperson told WCTV on Thursday that, since April, 30 staff members have tested positive for the coronavirus and 134 are currently in quarantine after being potentially exposed.

“This is the worst thing I’ve ever been to,” said Mike Eto, the athletic director at Chiles High School. “I consider myself healthy. I run a little bit. Never thought this thing could bring me down.”

Eto is one of dozens of confirmed LCS faculty with COVID-19; prompting some teachers to reconsider returning to the classroom.

“It just started to get really scary,” said Lindsay Durrenberger.

Durrenberger is a mother of two, and is getting set for her first year ever of teaching. Her husband is also a teacher, both teaching in the district, and the couple initially chose brick-and-morter, but then switched course.

“I think that was a huge turning point for us,” she said. “The school year hadn’t started yet and we’re already seeing fatalities from this virus.”

Durrenberger just beat cancer this year, so she’ll be teaching from home, too.

Anthony DeMarco has a seventh-grader with health issues.

“This doesn’t feel safe,” DeMarco said.

He remains skeptical the district is doing enough and says the rising faculty cases should end any conversation for in-person classes.

Durrenberger hopes the community stays united. But, with the first day of school inching closer, the uncertainty lingers.

The district tells WCTV they’ll be as transparent as possible with parents, who will be notified if their school does see a positive case.

LCS says, throughout the process, their hands are tied as they prepare to reopen class.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

South Georgia pastor’s parody video reaches a million viewers

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Amber Spradley
A Tifton pastor’s parody of the song ‘We’ll Be Back’ from the musical ‘Hamilton’ has gone viral and now reached more than a million viewers on YouTube.

News

Motions filed seeking bond for Travis, Gregory McMichael in Arbery case

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By WTOC Staff
Separate motions were filed in court Thursday requesting bonds for Travis and Gregory McMichael.

Seminoles

QB battle, new systems await Norvell, Seminoles as fall camp opens

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ryan Kelly
The release of Florida State’s 2020 schedule was just the tip of the iceberg on Thursday as new Seminoles head coach mike Norvell opened his first camp with the Tribe.

News

Brick and mortar schools reopening case delayed

Updated: 4 hours ago
The case challenging the reopening of brick and mortar schools is being transferred from Miami to Tallahassee.

Latest News

News

Former FSU fraternity members to face felony hazing in Leon County

Updated: 4 hours ago
Luke Kluttz, Anthony Oppenheimer and Anthony Petagine are accused of felony hazing in the death of Andrew Coffey.

News

Frenchtown-Southside CRA grant program still has funds available for local businesses

Updated: 4 hours ago
Local business owners in the Frenchtown-Southside CRA district are eligible to receive $2,000 in a one-time grant program.

News

Mike’s Thursday Evening Forecast: August 6, 2020

Updated: 4 hours ago
Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall takes a look at your forecast for the evening of Thursday, August 6.

News

Brick and mortar schools reopening case delayed

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Mike Vasilinda
The case challenging the reopening of brick and mortar schools is being transferred from Miami to Tallahassee.

News

Florida ports seeking federal help

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jake Stofan
Florida ports have never stopped working through the pandemic, bringing in much-needed consumer goods to stock shelves while the world locked down.

News

Frenchtown-Southside CRA grant program still has funds available for local businesses

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Monica Casey
Local business owners in the Frenchtown-Southside CRA district are eligible to receive $2,000 in a one-time grant program.