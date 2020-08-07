As LCS COVID-19 cases rise, teachers and parents express concerns

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County classrooms remain quiet, but the district is fighting a rising wave of COVID-19 infections.

A Leon County Schools spokesperson told WCTV on Thursday that, since April, 30 staff members have tested positive for the coronavirus and 134 are currently in quarantine after being potentially exposed.

“This is the worst thing I’ve ever been to,” said Mike Eto, the athletic director at Chiles High School. “I consider myself healthy. I run a little bit. Never thought this thing could bring me down.”

Eto is one of dozens of confirmed LCS faculty with COVID-19; prompting some teachers to reconsider returning to the classroom.

“It just started to get really scary,” said Lindsay Durrenberger.

Durrenberger is a mother of two, and is getting set for her first year ever of teaching. Her husband is also a teacher, both teaching in the district, and the couple initially chose brick-and-morter, but then switched course.

“I think that was a huge turning point for us,” she said. “The school year hadn’t started yet and we’re already seeing fatalities from this virus.”

Durrenberger just beat cancer this year, so she’ll be teaching from home, too.

Anthony DeMarco has a seventh-grader with health issues.

“This doesn’t feel safe,” DeMarco said.

He remains skeptical the district is doing enough and says the rising faculty cases should end any conversation for in-person classes.

Durrenberger hopes the community stays united. But, with the first day of school inching closer, the uncertainty lingers.

The district tells WCTV they’ll be as transparent as possible with parents, who will be notified if their school does see a positive case.

LCS says, throughout the process, their hands are tied as they prepare to reopen class.

