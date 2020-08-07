Advertisement

Bar owners rally for reopening at state Capitol

Dozens of bar owners protested at the Capitol Friday over the ongoing state mandated closure.
By Jake Stofan
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Dozens of bar owners protested at the capitol Friday over the ongoing state-mandated closure.

Among the protestors was James Cuneo, who owns Howlin Wolf Bar in Putnam County.

“We’re getting to the point now where we’re financially paying for our staff out of our own pocket and all,” Cuneo said. “But we’ve lost 50%-75% of income, still have to pay the bills, still have to pay our liquor license that’s due in September.”

Judi Yaeger drove two and a half hours from Williston to represent her bar, the Junction Tavern.

“I’ve owned the bar for 21 years and I don’t want to go down without a fight,” Yaeger said.

Owners told us this second round of closures has brought them to their breaking point.

“Many of us are not going to survive this and we’re not different. We’re no different than other people whose businesses are open and we deserve that right,” Yaeger said.

The owners also pointed out that, even with bars closed, case numbers haven’t gotten better and remain high.

That’s one of the main contentions in a lawsuit many of the owners have signed onto.

“The DBPR is taking a position on this entire issue that seems to be one of creating the best public image instead of creating the safest public policy,” said Jacob Weil, the attorney representing bars in the case.

The lawsuit filed by the bar owners at today’s rally has received one hearing so far.

It was filed in Volusia County, but the state has asked for it to be transferred to the capital.

But if the closures go on for much longer the cost could be thousands of small businesses closing their doors forever.

“And these are small mom and pop businesses that spent their entire life savings working hard to build these businesses,” Weil said.

Despite the lawsuits, DBPR has given little to no indication of when it will allow bars to reopen.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

