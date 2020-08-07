Former Florida State center Michael Ojo dies at 27

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (Noles247) - Michael Ojo died Friday after suffering a heart attack during practice, according to eurohoops.net. He was only 27.

The former Florida State standout was in an individual practice with Partizan, a Serbian professional basketball team, per eurohoops.net. He collapsed while running.

Doctors were not able to resuscitate him. Previously, there had been no signs that Ojo had any health problems over the course of his professional tenure in Serbia, eurohoops.net said.

The 7-foot-1, 301-pound center was a five-year player at FSU from 2013-17. Ojo was a team captain for the 2016-17 season.

In four seasons on the court with the Seminoles, Ojo averaged 2.7 points, 2.5 rebounds and 0.6 blocks over 9.8 minutes per contest through 78 career games. As a fifth-year senior for the 2016-17 season, Ojo averaged 4.9 points, 3.2 rebounds and 0.9 blocks per game.

A Nigerian native, Ojo went to Florida State from Chattanooga (Tenn.) Tennessee Temple Academy. He graduated from FSU with his bachelor's degree in international affairs.

“My degree is something I owe my family,” Ojo said in a profile with FSView. “I promised my people, because they know American culture can change anybody to anything, so I promised them just that I would be the same person I am and get my degree. I won’t let anything distract me from school, my degree is something I promised my people and I will get it.”

